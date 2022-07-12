Watch Now: How has local government invested in water safety at North Beach and Zoo Beach?

RACINE — Lake Michigan is big part of the community’s identity. Local leaders are moving to make it a safer place.

“Lake Michigan is one of our great assets that we’re lucky to have, and so fortunate to be able to utilize for our city and county residents,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “We want people to enjoy the lake, but we owe it to our citizens to mitigate drownings as much as possible.”

The City of Racine and Racine County are investing in more manpower and life-saving technology to hopefully decrease the number of drownings in Lake Michigan. Five people lost their lives to the water last year while visiting North Beach and Zoo Beach.

Local government officials and safety personnel discussed these investments during a press conference at North Beach on Thursday.

Delagrave said the new efforts are making the two beaches “the safest beaches in southeastern Wisconsin.”

“I want to be clear, though, we’re not declaring victory,” he said. “But what we are declaring is that we’re taking it very seriously, that local governments have come together to mitigate the danger as much as possible.”

The county invested in:

to send out to potential swimmers in distress.

Enhanced buoy lines and

.

connected to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite radio to alert to poor water conditions.

Breakwater gates and railings.

A radio directional finder.

An overboard rescue recovery device.

Water-activated GPS strobes for the county dive team.

Sonar systems for the boat patrol and dive team with search and rescue software.

A rescue crane and basket for boat no. 1, the dive team’s largest boat.

Drone technology with rescue sticks and self-inflation buoys.

Two rapid response jet skis outfitted for dive rescue personnel.

Racine Unified School District educational videos.

The city invested in:

Surveillance cameras providing “eyes” for the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and/or the Racine Fire Department to potential drowning situations.

Additional lifeguard staffing.

The technology cost the county about $150,000.

“That’s one-time money, and we feel that’s pretty reasonable price for county taxpayers to mitigate potential drownings,” Delagrave said.

The city invested a similar amount for the cameras and lifeguard staffing, Racine Mayor Cory Mason said.

Racine Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Wolf said the command vehicles and all the apparatus are able to look at the cameras when there’s an emergency and hopefully will be able to locate the spot where somebody went in. Rescue personnel may then begin their search.

Zoo Beach used to not have lifeguards on duty; it will now have lifeguards staffing the weekends for the first time in a long time, Mason said. The city has a large enough lifeguard team to be able to do so.

North Beach has lifeguards posted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Zoo Beach has lifeguards posted Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city increased its wages for lifeguards; they now make a starting wage of $17.91 an hour, which helped with filling roles, Mason said.

He noted lifeguards train with the Racine Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office.

North Beach Lifeguard Supervisor Phil Kiley said he’s additionally increased the amount of training his guards receive throughout the season, including training on the new technology.

Guards are now equipped with radios that are in direct communication with rescue dispatch in order to decrease response time. Prior to receiving that equipment, guards had been using cellphones in emergency situations.

With help from the Racine Yacht Club, the Racine Fire Department’s boat port is located at the Yacht Club, said Capt. Bedros Ohanian, leader of the Racine Fire Department’s dive team. He said he expects an expedited response to emergencies because of this new location.

“We’ve really had everybody (put) their best foot forward,” Mason said. “It’s been great to see the work coming together and what we can do to make the area safer … though we still need people to follow the rules.”

Kiley said the no. 1 thing is beach visitors need to listen to the guards.

He’s worked at the beach for 17 seasons and his team consists of guards on their first season up to their eighth season. But no matter their experience, “they know this beach, they know the dangers, they know the places that are safe,” he said. “The safest place for anyone that comes to this beach is in front of our chairs.”

‘Leveraging technology’

Captain Brad Friend, commander of the Racine County Dive Team, highlighted the county’s new drone technology outfitted with personal floatation devices that inflate when exposed to water.

The drones can be used now, but the remote-controlled buoys and jet skis are on back order and Friend expects them to arrive within a month or so.

“We have very swift water currents, these high power currents that are getting people into trouble,” he said. “It’s always good to look at technology, leveraging technology to help us do our jobs … In the face of what Lake Michigan sometimes has in store for us, it can be a challenging thing.”

“We’re not messing around with this,” Delagrave said. “We hope to believe that this could be a point of reference for other counties and municipalities that have a lake, or Lake Michigan, or bigger lakes in their area and they could use us as an example.”