Watch Now: How an endangered bumblebee was rediscovered both at UW-Parkside and Pritchard Park

Sorensen described every living thing in an ecosystem as “like a string in a net. Every string that’s lost, the net weakens … That’s why it’s so important to try and bring it (the rusty patched bumblebee) back. It’s connected to so many different species.”

The duo who found it

Sorensen is half of the duo, along with Maddie Ball, who first found the endangered rusty patched bumblebee at Pritchard Park while working with Root-Pike WIN, which manages much of Pritchard Park’s wildlife on behalf of Racine County, which owns the park.

Of the discovery at Pritchard Park: “I can easily say it’s the height of my environmental career. I can’t wait to find another one.”

It was Sorensen’s first endangered species find. “It’s very surreal,” she said, clearly still giddy about having taken part in the discovery when she was interviewed about it a month afterward.