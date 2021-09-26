Watch Now: How an endangered bumblebee was rediscovered both at UW-Parkside and Pritchard Park

Yes, it is possible to cry tears of joy over a bumblebee.
The rusty patched bumblebee has seen its population dwindle by as much as 90% in recent decades and is now designated as endangered, even though its native range still stretches from the Midwest (it’s been the state bee of Minnesota since 2019) to the East Coast. But it’s making a comeback, at least locally.
“I actually cried happy tears,” said Deanna Nickey, a restoration manager at RES Great Lakes, LLC when her team made the discovery at Parkside in July, two years after concerted efforts to rehabilitate its diminished habitat began. “It made all the hard work worthwhile.”
“I never imagined in my career that something so important would happen,” Nan Calvert, program director for Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network’s “Respect Our Waters” public outreach and education program, said of the discovery of the rusty patched at Pritchard Park. “It’s incredibly rewarding and fulfilling.”
August discovery
Weeks later, at about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4, it was found about four miles north at Pritchard Park in Racine.
“The biggest detriment to sensitive species is loss of habitat. That comes by through creating subdivisions and destroying native habitats through unsustainable development and invasive plants,” said Simone Sorensen, a 24-year-old Kenosha native and May 2021 Parkside graduate.
Climate change hasn’t helped either. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: “Climate changes that may harm bumble bees include increased temperature and precipitation extremes, increased drought, early snow melt and late frost events. These changes may lead to more exposure to or susceptibility to disease, fewer flowering plants, fewer places for queens to hibernate and nest, less time for foraging due to high temperatures, and asynchronous flowering plant and bumble bee spring emergence.”
A study from the Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts also predicted “In the next 50-60 years … Wisconsin average summer and winter temperatures are projected to increase by over 6 degrees Fahrenheit relative to pre-industrial levels.”
Sorensen described every living thing in an ecosystem as “like a string in a net. Every string that’s lost, the net weakens … That’s why it’s so important to try and bring it (the rusty patched bumblebee) back. It’s connected to so many different species.”
The duo who found it
Sorensen is half of the duo, along with Maddie Ball, who first found the endangered rusty patched bumblebee at Pritchard Park while working with Root-Pike WIN, which manages much of Pritchard Park’s wildlife on behalf of Racine County, which owns the park.
Of the discovery at Pritchard Park: “I can easily say it’s the height of my environmental career. I can’t wait to find another one.”
It was Sorensen’s first endangered species find. “It’s very surreal,” she said, clearly still giddy about having taken part in the discovery when she was interviewed about it a month afterward.
She isn’t even the one who spotted it. Ball saw it first, and the two — along with Dr. Jessica Orlofske, a UW-Parkside assistant professor of biology — officially identified it.
The process through which the bee was found is quite simple, albeit tedious for those who aren’t innately interested in plants and insects.
Researchers — in this case, Ball and Sorensen — stake out a 100-yard stretch in the area being researched, then meticulously move down it, taking notes on whatever it is they’re looking for. Sometimes on these expeditions they’ll be recording certain plants or animals; on Aug. 4, it was insects.
Oftentimes thankless, this work can identify if something is going wrong in an area and can spark change. By finding the rusty patched on Aug. 4, it was a rare but welcome moment of celebration — especially considering the place where the bumblebee was found was a restored area that had been inhospitable a few years before.
Finding the rusty patched shows “the work put in was worth it,” Sorensen said, referring to the half-decade of restoration work at Pritchard Park allowing for a healthy habitat to return and give crucial pollinators a home.