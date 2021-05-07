TICHIGAN — A neighborhood bar that has been part of the Tichigan Lake area for nearly a century is being transformed into a place offering authentic Texas barbecue from the kitchen.

Known for the past 13 years by the name What About Linda’s, the establishment at 28837 Beach Drive has been sold and renamed J.D.’s Taste of Texas.

Linda Keckhaver, who operated the tavern since 2008, was looking to sell for a couple of years. But she was determined to find a buyer who would be a reliable steward of the popular lakeside spot.

“I was waiting for the right person,” she said.

She found her successor in John “J.D.” Gomez, a Texas transplant who had been toiling away in hospital jobs while dreaming of owning a place where he could treat customers to his distinctive southern cooking.

Gomez, who has lived in western Racine County since childhood, specializes in a style of Texas barbecue that he learned from family back in the Lone Star State, complete with a secret homemade sauce.

When a friend suggested that Gomez take over What About Linda’s, Gomez mixed in with the regulars and quietly studied the place for six weeks before finalizing a purchase deal with Keckhaver.

“It’s the right place,” he said. “I walk in here, and I’m like, ‘Yeah.’”

Prohibition roots

The tavern opened in 1925 at a time when there were no other bars on Tichigan Lake, possibly because it was during Prohibition. The original owner operated in two separate buildings — one for summer and one for winter because it had better insulation.

The “winter bar,” as it was informally known, still stands at 28837 Beach Drive, on the southeast corner of the lake in the Town of Waterford.

Over the years, the tavern has undergone many changes in ownership and styles, from Boyle’s Beach in the 1930s to Chet and Helen’s Resort in the ‘50s and the Tichigan Lake Inn in the ‘90s.

Keckhaver, who grew up in the area, took a job as a bartender there after she and her husband, Lonnie, bought a house on the lake. Two years later, owner Lou Soader asked the bartender if she wanted to buy the place, then known as Lou’s Lakeside Pub.

While she and some friends were considering new names for the bar, someone asked, “What About Linda’s?” Rather than answer the question, Keckhaver opted to take that as the name.

For 13 years, Keckhaver treated area residents and visitors to a comfortable bar and grill that focused on providing a fun and relaxing atmosphere. The menu offerings included tacos every Thursday and fish fry every Friday.

“Every day is different,” she said of the bar owner experience.

Neighbor Jean Maney said she has watched many incarnations of the bar in the 40 years she has lived there.

Although she does not spend much time in taverns, Maney said she appreciated that Keckhaver ran a successful business without creating disturbances for surrounding homeowners.

“It was always a nice, quiet place,” Maney said. “She’s been so phenomenal.”

Keckhaver, 57, decided to start looking for a buyer when her husband retired from his job.

She handed the keys over to Gomez effective May 1.

Texas to Wisconsin and back again

Gomez, 54, who was born in Crystal City, Texas, moved with his family to Wisconsin as a child. He graduated from Burlington High School and ended up working as a medical technician in area hospitals.

But he made frequent trips back to Texas to visit an uncle, Richard Serna, who ran a barbecue spot near San Antonio. The uncle taught Gomez how to fire up a smoker, how to handle fresh meat and how to produce mouth-watering creations.

Gomez practiced his craft back home in Wisconsin, and he soon decided to open his own restaurant.

“It just started all falling together,” he said.

Gomez’s thoughts are never far from his uncle, who died seven years ago. The new restaurant owner knows that he has inherited a legacy from deep in his Texas roots.

“I’m passing along something that my uncle taught me,” he said. “He’s up there, looking down.”

Details

J.D.’s Taste of Texas offers a variety of barbecue ribs, both beef and pork, as well as brisket, pulled pork, chicken and more. Gomez uses a homemade barbecue sauce with a secret recipe.

The place can seat about 50 people.

Gomez is aware that the Beach Street establishment is a neighborhood institution that he must preserve. There is even talk of ghosts inhabiting the building.

