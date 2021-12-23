Watch now: He's spent countless hours and more than $1,000 on Christmas lights

RACINE — Jon Knoll is a competitive guy. He’s the first to admit it.
When he sees tasteful displays of lights dripping from ranch homes and maybe an inflatable Santa Claus or some reindeer on the front lawn, Knoll looks for ways to one-up his neighbors.
On Erie Street between Shoreland Drive and North Street, the Knoll home is nearly impossible to miss — both with your ears and your eyes.
Lights switch on and off to the beat of “Carol of the Bells” or “Frosty the Snowman” and other holiday classics. Light-up icicles change color in the tree. Rain-like bulbs flicker in sequence in rows dripping down the chimney and along the roof. An inflatable dinosaur sits in front of the bay window, surrounded by snowman and unicorn friends.
A sign of his obsessiveness: the lights on the roof are evenly spaced, exactly six tiles apart.
All of the wires plug back into two boxes that control the lights, turning them on and off or changing their colors in time with the preloaded music. There are three settings: “Rock N Roll,” “Trans-Siberian Orchestra” and “All Music.”
When the Knolls moved into their home a decade ago, Knoll put up one strand of lights on the roof. But then they had kids — their daughters Mackenzie and Samantha are now 8 and 6 years old, and Mackenzie wants to start helping put up the lights next year.
“It starts with my daughters loving the Christmas lights,” Knoll said, while admitting “I have electrocuted myself a few times” with a laugh.
Two years ago, when a picture of the decorated Knoll home appeared in The Journal Times, it didn’t have the PVC-pipe tunnel covered in lights leading up to the front door. That was a new addition this year.
“Every single year it got bigger and bigger,” Knoll admitted.
Lighting up the pandemic
Christmas lights appear to have become more popular during the pandemic, likely the result of people trying to boost their spirits.
Decorating for the holidays “does create that neurological shift that can produce happiness,” psychologist Deborah Serani told NBC’s “Today” show in 2017. “I think anything that takes us out of our normal habituation, the normal day in, day out ... signals our senses, and then our senses measure if it’s pleasing or not … Christmas decorating will spike dopamine, a feel-good hormone.”
The spike in demand for the lights may actually have held back Knoll in the last two years. He always buys his lights and decorations on discount. But store shelves have been more likely to have been emptied before sales can start in 2020 and 2021.
Holiday spending nationwide increased greatly in 2020 despite the pandemic, and the National Retail Federation is predicting the biggest year-over-year increase in holiday spending this century in 2021.
Knoll almost took it easy this year and skipped out on putting lights over the chimney. But then the house “doesn’t look right” without them. So he climbed on the roof again to throw the lights over the chimney. But then “I was like ugh no that’s just sloppy,” so he actually climbed on top of the chimney itself to situate the lights. And then, despite a slight fear of heights, he climbed up there a third time to move the lights again to make them just right.
He even bought a hammerjack with which he could drill holes into the roof “so I could put drywall anchors and screws in to hold up the lights.”
Knoll passed off some of the blame for how extravagant the lights have gotten on his brother, who has won competitions for his light work and gave him some pointers when the Christmas light addiction was getting started.
Putting up all the lights takes up about three full weekends in November. That’s followed by almost-daily tweaking and readjusting, especially after the strong winds earlier this month. Knoll didn’t want to guess how much has been spent over the years acquiring all the pieces, even if most of them were bought on sale —excluding the two music/light boxes that cost more than $200 each.
Knoll, an emotional-behavioral special education teacher at Horlick High School, figured he had not spent much more than $1,000 total over the last decade. It helps that this year’s new addition (the PVC tunnel) only cost maybe $40.
But the cost does keep running up, since the inflatables “are designed to fail” with motors rarely lasting more than a couple years.
For the first few years, Knoll’s wife, Jessica, didn’t stop her husband from going all out. Now even she is fueling it. The tunnel was her idea.
The Knoll home on Erie Street, year after year, gets more Christmas decorations. This year's biggest addition, seen at center, is the light-covered PVC pipe tunnel leading up the the home's front door.
The Knoll home on Erie Street, year after year, gets more Christmas decorations. Jon Knoll considered not putting in the work to cover the chimney with lights this year, but said the display "doesn't look right" without the addition.