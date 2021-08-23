Watch now: ‘Hero’ who died after saving two children from Lake Michigan identified

RACINE — A 40-year-old man died Sunday after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said early Sunday evening.

The man has been identified as Thomas J. Walker of Missouri.

Schmaling called Walker “a hero.” In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office stated its members are “keeping Thomas in our thoughts and prayers as we marvel at his brave and selfless actions.”

What happened

Walker entered the water to save the children, who were related to him, Schmaling said in an interview; the children got out of the water thanks to Walker, but he was unable to get out.

Emergency responders — including lifeguards and emergency personnel from the South Shore Fire Department, City of Racine Fire Department, the Racine County Dive Team of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office — were called to the scene at around 3 p.m. Walker was found in the water at about 4 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.