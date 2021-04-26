Watch Now: Groups converge to clean up St. Stanislaus site, have plans to make it a gathering place

The church has not been used for many years, and the property had become overgrown. In fact, Berard noted, it was so overgrown the fence around the back perimeter was no longer visible.

Berard explained homeownership is up in the neighborhood, people are buying properties and fixing them up, and they do not want to look across the street and see disordered space.

The Journey Disaster Response Team was able to draw on its scores of volunteers, some of whom brought in heavy equipment, or dumpsters, or just elbow grease and time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The long-term goal is to make the property – and eventually the buildings – functional for the community.

There are a number of ideas for the property, including the possibility of a playground for the neighborhood children.

The goal, of course, is to create a space where neighbors can come together safely, build relationships and receive a variety of needed resources in a market-type atmosphere.

Partnership

The partnership between the Journey Disaster Response Team and Gateway Global Ministries has been ongoing for approximately a year.