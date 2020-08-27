Watch now: Gov. Evers in Kenosha, says seeing volunteers clean up gives hope

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers is in Kenosha today for a press conference with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp of the Wisconsin National Guard. Earlier today, Evers announced he requested other states, under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), to bring additional National Guard troops, equipment, and resources to Kenosha to support civil authorities.

During his visit to Kenosha, Evers said, "The thing that gives me extraordinary hope are the thousands of Kenosha residents who are volunteering as we speak,” Evers said, citing grass roots community clean up, restoration and rebuilding efforts.

“When this is over, the people of Kenosha are ready to make life better and they’re already beginning that process, so I feel very confident.”

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes talked about the pain of the Kenosha community.

“People … are protesting against systemic justice,” Barnes said, calling for political, community and religious leaders to “come together and rebuild broken systems,” citing his belief in “a better Wisconsin.”

Major General Paul Knapp of the Wisconsin National Guard, also spoke regarding the guard’s presence in Kenosha