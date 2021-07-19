 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now | Good dogs for a good cause: Racine County 4-H hosts dog show and raffle
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Watch now | Good dogs for a good cause: Racine County 4-H hosts dog show and raffle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
I can't take my eyes off of you

Carlyn Rabe and her dog, Benny, pose alongside Nathan Strickland and his dog, Selby, on Saturday.

 Diana Panuncial

YORKVILLE — Ella Hansen, 14, got her golden-furred dog, Henry, when he was a puppy. Now, they’re in their third year of participating in the Racine County 4-H Dog Show, and Henry is about to celebrate his 5th birthday.

“I wanted to involve him in training early on,” said Hansen of Waterford, who was at the dog show with her family in support.

Hansen was one of about 25 participants in this year’s dog show, held Saturday at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. The event was hosted by the county’s 4-H club program, which consists of youth in kindergarten through one year beyond graduation coming together to serve the community.

There were three events at the dog show: rally, obedience and showmanship.

Testing obedience

Three handlers and their dogs test out their obedience skills during the Racine County 4-H Dog Show on Saturday at the County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.

In rally, dogs and their handlers move together in a course made up of 10 to 20 different signs with commands to perform skills such as sit, stay or turn. In obedience, dogs are judged on how well they listen to their handlers. Finally, in showmanship, eyes are on the handlers and how well they command their dogs.

There was also a raffle. Audience members won various gift baskets including kits for their dogs, handmade crafts and baby goods.

The raffle was to raise money to add agility to the dog show, a competition that requires dogs to run and jump through an obstacle course.

In between competitions

Dog Show competitors mingle between events on Saturday.

Paw-ticipants

4-H members can get involved with their dog at any time. Adriana DeYong, who was the lead organizer of the raffle portion of the dog show, said she’s been competing in the dog show for its entirety.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She first began with her family dog named Chiquita for seven years. Now, at 19 years old and in her last year of being a member of 4-H, she competed on Saturday with a 7-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog named Waylon.

The two actually took the title of Grand Champion in showmanship and Reserve Grand Champion in the rally.

“It’s a new experience and awesome to learn and to be able to use my training that I was taught through Chiquita, to be able to train Waylon,” DeYong said.

Adriana DeYong and Waylon

Adriana DeYong presents with her dog, Waylon, on Saturday.

4-H Project Leader Dina Parker said she began the dog show about eight years ago as something for her son and his dog to participate in.

“We had a crazy Aussie that needed to do something and I don’t know how much it helped him, but they had fun,” Parker joked.

Hansen said enthusiasm is key to participating in the dog show; both from the handler and from the dog.

“You need to be excited to get your dog involved,” Hansen said. “It’s more fun and exciting when you know your dog’s excited, too.”

Preparing for different competitions helps young handlers train their dogs as well, DeYong said, especially because “a lot of these families come in with new puppies.”

Working together

Ella Hansen, 14, takes her dog, Henry, 4, through a course at the Racine County 4-H Dog Show on Saturday.

Winners

  • Showmanship: Grand Champion — Adriana DeYong and Waylon; Reserve Grand Champion — Carlyn Rabe and Benny
  • Rally: Grand Champion — Hailey Budziszek and Kara; Reserve Grand Champion — Adriana DeYong and Waylon
  • Obedience: Grand Champion — Mikayla Higgins and Turkey; Reserve Grand Champion — Talia Schultz and Summer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime and Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime and Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News