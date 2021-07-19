Watch now | Good dogs for a good cause: Racine County 4-H hosts dog show and raffle

YORKVILLE — Ella Hansen, 14, got her golden-furred dog, Henry, when he was a puppy. Now, they’re in their third year of participating in the Racine County 4-H Dog Show, and Henry is about to celebrate his 5th birthday.
“I wanted to involve him in training early on,” said Hansen of Waterford, who was at the dog show with her family in support.
Hansen was one of about 25 participants in this year’s dog show, held Saturday at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. The event was hosted by the county’s 4-H club program, which consists of youth in kindergarten through one year beyond graduation coming together to serve the community.
There were three events at the dog show: rally, obedience and showmanship.
In rally, dogs and their handlers move together in a course made up of 10 to 20 different signs with commands to perform skills such as sit, stay or turn. In obedience, dogs are judged on how well they listen to their handlers. Finally, in showmanship, eyes are on the handlers and how well they command their dogs.
There was also a raffle. Audience members won various gift baskets including kits for their dogs, handmade crafts and baby goods.
The raffle was to raise money to add agility to the dog show, a competition that requires dogs to run and jump through an obstacle course.
Paw-ticipants
4-H members can get involved with their dog at any time. Adriana DeYong, who was the lead organizer of the raffle portion of the dog show, said she’s been competing in the dog show for its entirety.
She first began with her family dog named Chiquita for seven years. Now, at 19 years old and in her last year of being a member of 4-H, she competed on Saturday with a 7-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog named Waylon.
The two actually took the title of Grand Champion in showmanship and Reserve Grand Champion in the rally.
“It’s a new experience and awesome to learn and to be able to use my training that I was taught through Chiquita, to be able to train Waylon,” DeYong said.
4-H Project Leader Dina Parker said she began the dog show about eight years ago as something for her son and his dog to participate in.
“We had a crazy Aussie that needed to do something and I don’t know how much it helped him, but they had fun,” Parker joked.
Hansen said enthusiasm is key to participating in the dog show; both from the handler and from the dog.
“You need to be excited to get your dog involved,” Hansen said. “It’s more fun and exciting when you know your dog’s excited, too.”
Preparing for different competitions helps young handlers train their dogs as well, DeYong said, especially because “a lot of these families come in with new puppies.”
Winners
- Showmanship: Grand Champion — Adriana DeYong and Waylon; Reserve Grand Champion — Carlyn Rabe and Benny
- Rally: Grand Champion — Hailey Budziszek and Kara; Reserve Grand Champion — Adriana DeYong and Waylon
- Obedience: Grand Champion — Mikayla Higgins and Turkey; Reserve Grand Champion — Talia Schultz and Summer