Watch Now: Gateway’s renovated health center opens as a ‘beacon for the future’

RACINE — Carlos Aviles enjoys serving others and learning about science. A career in the medical field was a natural fit.

“I’ve always wanted to help people,” Aviles said. “Everyone’s a human being and they don’t really know much about how the body works or how medicine works, and I think it’s really cool to be able to learn all that.”

Aviles worked as an emergency medical technician for four years after high school and is now pursuing a different career. He recently started working on an associate’s degree in nursing at Gateway Technical College’s Racine campus. Aviles and his cohorts will spend the next four semesters in the newly remodeled Lincoln Center for Health Careers, 1001 S. Main St.

The renovation modernized nearly 18,000 square feet of space and added about 4,000 square feet to the building that was erected in 1963. The project cost $7.1 million, including more than $1 million for nursing equipment.

Classes began at the new facility last week after about two years of construction. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon, marking the building’s transformation into a modern nursing training center.

Bryan Albrecht, Gateway Technical College president and CEO, said the facility will provide crucial support for current and future students.

Lisa Just, Advocate Aurora Health regional president, agreed, saying it will serve as a “beacon for the future” and help attract “the health care professionals of tomorrow.”

“Because of this building and because of that faculty, (students) will be much more prepared,” Just said. “For us as health care providers, what that translates to is safer care and better patient health outcomes, and that’s the foundation of what a thriving city is built on.”

“The city is going to be stronger,” added Racine Mayor Cory Mason. “Gateway is going to be stronger. I think our health care providers are going to be stronger. But most importantly, the people who live in this community who need a shot at a career and training and a middle-class life that allows them to support their families — that’s what this is all about.”

By the numbers Size: 22,000 square feet renovated, including 4,000 square feet added Original building: Constructed in 1963 Renovation cost: $7.1 million New nursing education equipment: Cost more than $1 million

Vicki Coyle, dean of Gateway’s School of Health, said faculty and students persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic and are “more ready than ever for anything that comes their way.”

Indeed, Aviles said working as an EMT during the pandemic “propelled me to stay in the health care field and pursue my education.”

Aviles understands the gravity of his career choice.

“You carry a lot of responsibility, especially caring for others,” Aviles said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re up to date on your education and remember your training and be able to stay level-headed.”

Aviles is one of about 120 nursing students at the Gateway Racine campus, according to Coyle.

A Racine resident, Aviles said the renovated Lincoln Center closely resembles the hospitals at which he worked.

“From the bed to the sheets to the crisis cart, everything they have is pretty spot-on,” Aviles said.

The building includes two skilled nursing labs with “low fidelity” mannequins for students to practice on. There are a few “high fidelity” mannequins that are connected to the internet and can breathe, speak and give birth, among other actions. There are also simulation ventilators so students can practice treating patients with COVID-19.

Coyle appreciates the flexible offerings. She noted that, for some students, training with a high-fidelity mannequin can be just as effective as working with a person.

The mannequins also “take the burden off our clinical sites where, if for some reason they can’t provide the experiences, we can do it here in simulation,” Coyle said.

Aviles has years of experience, which he said has aided his schooling. As an EMT, the people he helped were often in crisis situations, and Aviles found he could remain collected in stressful scenarios.

“I’m able to stay calm in certain situations and be in the moment and help the patient and focus on what’s going on,” Aviles said.

In his four years as an EMT, Aviles observed nurses help patients recover and wanted to do that for his career.

“You’re nursing them back to normal, so I think being a part of that is really cool and is really what called to me,” Aviles said.

The renovated health center could help Gateway students like Aviles reach their calling.

