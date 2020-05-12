Watch now: Flyover above Ascension All Saints in Racine supports front line health care workers

RACINE — Four F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft from the Air National Guard performed a flyover above Ascension All Saints hospital Tuesday evening as part of the nationwide “Operation American Resolve” campaign.
The campaign was intended to “show appreciation for the thousands of heroes on the front lines, as well as the brave citizens and neighbors who have been battling and supporting the COVID-19 response,” according to a press release from the 115th Fighter Wing. The flyover of Ascension was one of 21 hospital and medical center flyovers in Wisconsin.
The flyover will help pilots to complete required training to stay up to date on trailing, which includes be able to arrive at a location at a precise time.
Several of the pilots are also personally connected to the cause, as their spouses work on health care teams, according to Col. Jon Kalberer, 11th Operations Group commander.
“Coming together during times of uncertainty is the American way, and the reason that citizen airmen in the Air National Guard serve,” Kalberer stated. "We want to show our support for that effort, as we are all in this together."
Ascension All Saints hospital's parking lot in Racine was full Tuesday afternoon amid the COVID-19 crisis and preceding a flyover from four Wisconsin National Guard F-16s.