Watch now: Floyd protests calm Monday night, officials hope for same Tuesday night

“If somebody is not peaceful, we’re kicking them out,” said Tony Brown from Racine.

Around 11:20 p.m. a large flood light was moved to the front of the line and aimed at the protesters. Then a handful of officers approached the barricade. Jovantae Phifer, who was among the protesters, recognized one of them and the two started talking. Someone in the crowd threw a lighter at the officers, but the crowd drove that person off so the groups could talk.

The police official explained that they were in riot gear because officers had been hit with rocks at the protest the night before. He also said that the group could continue protesting Tuesday evening but that he needed them to leave the area. Phifer asked for 15 minutes to clear the crowd to which the officers agreed. By 11:40 p.m. the crowd had dispersed from the barricade.

Caledonia fears

In Caledonia, some police gathered near Four Mile Road and Douglas Avenue on Monday evening after reports that a protest would be held there. But Caledonia Police went on Facebook to dispel the rumors.