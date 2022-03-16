Watch Now: Firefighters' union makes public its anger with City Hall, Mayor Mason

RACINE — The city’s two biggest unions are mad at City Hall.

Fighting between unions and governments often occurs out of the public eye, typically around negotiating tables. But two Racine Fire Department leaders made their anger known during the public comment portion of a City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

The unions — Local 321, which represents Racine firefighters, and the Racine Police Association — are still operating under contracts that had been set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020. But no new contracts have been approved since, so those contracts remain in effect.

Additionally, under new rules imposed by the city that require just two firefighter-paramedics to be assigned to ambulances, firefighters say they are being stretched thin and are unable to respond to medical emergencies appropriately.

Stalled

Collective bargaining sessions were held in December 2020 and January 2021, but “the parties were unable to make progress,” City Attorney Scott Letteney said in an email Wednesday.

Mediation followed but came to a standstill.

Now the two sides — the unions and Mayor Cory Mason’s administration — are arguing about what they are allowed to argue about, adding another layer to their already icy relationship.

According to José Carbajal, who has been president of Local 321 for six years, the city wanted to change some of the language regarding health care coverage for union members. The unions wanted those changes to be negotiated through collective bargaining. The city didn’t think that was necessary. The sides are now awaiting a ruling from the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission on what is allowed before they meet at the table again.

Letteney said that Local 321 “made clear during the mediation process” that negotiations will not continue until the health care conflict is resolved. Both parties finished filing briefs with WERC in July 2021, and have been waiting for a response for eight months and counting.

Even as the sides await the WERC response regarding health care benefits, the city says the unions could come forward with proposals about other benefits and negotiate them separately, but the unions have not done so.

As a result, police officers and firefighters are not able to receive some of the new benefits offered to non-unionized city employees — such as 3% raises for employees who actually reside within city limits and an extension of paid parental leave from 2 weeks to 8 weeks.

According to Letteney, during the mediation meetings in early 2021, “it became clear ... that a major area of disagreement was whether the parties are permitted by law to bargain regarding health care plan design. The unions were not willing to bargain regarding any topics until the issue of whether the parties are permitted by law to bargain regarding health care plan design was resolved.”

There have been agreements in the past two years, but they have been minor and impermanent. Letteney said: “I note that the city and the unions did work together, and come to an agreement, to implement the Common Council negative COVID-19 status resolution, which required non-vaccinated employees to test for COVID each week.”

Carbajal, who raised his voice and had his microphone turned off for surpassing the 2-minute time limit during Tuesday’s public comments, accused the city of not acting in good faith. He said: “I feel it’s time the city keeps with their motto of being a ‘Labor City’ and talk to the two oldest unions in the city.”

The longer the standoff goes on, the more damage could be done to the city’s services.

“We’re falling behind on benefits and wages, and our call volume is increasing. If we want to be an attractive employer, they have (the city has) to acknowledge that our wages and our benefits are falling behind,” Carbajal said.

Firefighters last received pay raises in 2015, and that was before their health care benefits were trimmed at the end of 2019.

According to a 2015 job posting, Racine firefighters’ annual pay range is $49,695.56 to $66,260.74. According to Indeed.com, the average base salary for firefighters in Wisconsin is $56,516, which is 11% above the national average.

The Racine Police Association did not respond to requests for comment on this report.

Ambulances

City Hall has been battling with the police and fire unions since not long after Mayor Cory Mason took office on Nov. 7, 2017.

There were protests on the steps of City Hall in fall 2019 when the city was in the process of changing health insurance plans for all employees, which passed costs from taxpayers to the public employees and their families.

Mason had argued that, in pursuit of allowing the city to balance its 2020 budget, the “other options” would have been “worse.”

The City Council narrowly approved those cuts, sparking lawsuits that are still being battled in court.

More recently, directives from City Hall are compromising firefighters’ ability to respond to medical calls while also wasting resources, Carbajal said.

This year, the city reduced the number of first responders on ambulances from three to two; that idea was pitched by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan research organization.

“I don’t put a lot of stakes in their (Wisconsin Policy Forum’s) study,” Carbajal said in a phone interview Wednesday morning, adding that he believes the City Council is listening to distant researchers rather than actual first responders who work in Racine.

Not only does decreasing the number of paramedics on ambulances decrease their capabilities of responding to emergencies, but it likely failed at saving money, he said.

Ambulances and engines

There’s three primary types of ambulance responses: Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support and ALS1, a heightened level of ALS.

For BLS calls, such as a broken arm or another injury that would not be considered life-threatening, only two paramedics are needed to respond. As such, having two people on the ambulance isn’t an issue.

For ALS and ALS1 calls, which can include life-threatening emergencies such as heart attacks, three paramedics have to respond.

But City Hall has mandated that three firefighters-paramedics cannot go on the ambulance.

So now for ALS calls, an ambulance and another vehicle — staffed by an additional 3 to 4 firefighter-paramedics — have to respond. As such, hundreds of calls that previously involved just one ambulance and three firefighter-paramedics responding now involve two vehicles and as many as seven firefighters, when only one ambulance and three paramedics are really needed.

Medical responses make up approximately 17 of every 20 calls to which the Racine Fire Department responds, and BLS calls are a minority of them.

In 2017, there were 2,553 BLS calls, 4,035 ALS calls and 5,472 ALS1 calls to which the RFD responded. As such, according to Carbajal, the RFD could be over-responding to perhaps 70% of all emergency medical calls.

Year over year, calls for service continue to rise within the RFD’s jurisdiction.

In January, Fire Chief Steve Hansen told the City Council that response times are getting longer since the staffing of ambulances was dropped from three to two.

Coinciding with the changing of the ambulance staffing policy, the city also cut nine firefighter positions in the 2022 budget. No one was actually let go, since those positions had been unfilled. But by cutting those positions from the budget, increasing the RFD’s staffing became nearly impossible.

On unions

Mason, a Democrat, has been trying to present himself as pro-collective bargaining. Last month, he publicly applauded, and was publicly applauded by, Teamsters Local 200, which represents the union within the city’s Transit Department, which officially became a city department this year.

“It is a climate now where employers are working very hard to not recognize workers’ collective bargaining rights in the workplace. We did the exact opposite here in Racine,” Mason said upon signing the contract for transit employees Feb. 1. “We said ‘We want to acknowledge your rights,’ that we acknowledge that you bargained these wages and benefits and working conditions in good faith.”

Both Carbajal and RFD Lt. Tim O’Brien, who also spoke at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, said they were glad to see the city’s administration supporting unions. But, they also felt Mason was giving greater respect to that new union while ignoring the already established unions.

“I think that is great and I’m happy and welcome the Teamsters,” O’Brien said. “But I’m confused why such a ‘friend of labor’ (referring to Mason’s administration), in a city that embraces the hard work of unions, haven’t sat down with the two longest-standing unions — with over 70 years of service to the city and its citizens — in meaningful negotiations.”

Carbajal made clear he loves being a firefighter in Racine, and wants to stay here. Although he now lives in Muskego, he’s a Park High School graduate and his job is focused on performing service for his hometown: “Thank God I get to be a firefighter here.”

