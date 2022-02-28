Watch Now: Firefighters and community gather outside home of slain firefighter

RACINE — Firefighters and members of the community gathered Sunday to honor slain firefighter Christopher Lalor.

Fire Chief Steve Hansen described Lalor as “a beloved member of the department ... He was always there for us when we needed him, and we want to be here for him as he departs this world for the next.”

Lalor, 50, was found dead in his home Feb. 20 but likely died two days earlier. He was found by his mother, who went to his home on Pinehurst Avenue after she became concerned because she had not heard from him.

The only suspect in the case, Peter James Lui, 51, was reportedly found dead from suicide on Feb. 23.

The two men were described as longtime friends and former roommates. No possible motive for the homicide has been publicly stated by authorities.

Hansen called for the community to “ban together and figure out a way to end the violence in our community and throughout the world.”

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wolf remembered Lalor as an “amazing, amazing person.” He added, “I hope we can find a way to remember Chris and how great he was.”

According to Lalor’s obituary, “During one bus trip at the age of 8, he helped save his first life, telling the bus driver to pull over to help one of his fellow passengers who was in distress. Helping people was always in his blood.”

The vigil outside Lalor’s home was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition, an organization of 28 churches working together in Racine for 30 years.

Tamerin Hayward, the co-president, described RIC as “doing peace and justice work in the Racine community for 30 years” and for 25 years they have organized “a vigil at the site of every violent death.”

“It’s basically to say we as a community say no more, that violent deaths should not happen — whatever the cause, whatever the reason. There’s no excuse for a violent death and taking another human being’s life,” Hayward said.

She described Lalor as a person who was “willing to risk his life to save other people” and added “it’s just unthinkable that someone could take such a life.”

To the gathered members of the RFD she said, “I grieve for all of you who are grieving a dear friend and colleague.”

Father Yeprem Kelegian, of Saint Mesrob Armenian Church, said in Armenian the word “God” translates to “the one who brought us here.”

“We believe in a God who is here, who is near, and He works with us,” he explained. “So you came here tonight. God brought you here, and he’ll bring you to the next state, too.”

“We all have to figure out what we’re going to do about the violence and the insanity, the moral insanity, that happens around us like this because God brings us around for some reason,” Kelegian continued. “We’re going to mourn Christopher but God wants us to do a lot more.”

