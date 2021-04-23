Watch now: Fire Friday morning at Super Steaks & Lemonade causes $164,000 in damage

RACINE — Multiple firetrucks and more than a dozen firefighters battled a blaze at Super Steaks & Lemonade, 1601 Taylor Ave., on Friday morning. No injuries were reported, the Racine Fire Department said in a news release, but damage is estimated at $104,000 to the structure of the building and $60,000 to its contents.

Dark clouds of smoke billowed out of windows and of the ventilation system of the restaurant at the corner of Taylor Avenue and 16th Street at 10:45 a.m. Friday as a crowd gathered to watch. Fire crews quickly got it under control while battling the fire from both inside and outside the building. It took more than an hour to extinguish, the Fire Department said in the release.

Racine Fire investigators were able to determine that this accidental fire started at the rear of the griddle in the kitchen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The building where the fire occurred had been a Dairy Queen for more than 40 years before closing in 1999.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.