 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Fire Friday morning at Super Steaks & Lemonade causes $164,000 in damage
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Fire Friday morning at Super Steaks & Lemonade causes $164,000 in damage

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire at Super Steaks & Lemonade

A firetruck blasts a blaze inside Super Steaks & Lemonade, 1601 Taylor Ave., with water Friday morning.

RACINE — Multiple firetrucks and more than a dozen firefighters battled a blaze at Super Steaks & Lemonade, 1601 Taylor Ave., on Friday morning. No injuries were reported, the Racine Fire Department said in a news release, but damage is estimated at $104,000 to the structure of the building and $60,000 to its contents.

Dark clouds of smoke billowed out of windows and of the ventilation system of the restaurant at the corner of Taylor Avenue and 16th Street at 10:45 a.m. Friday as a crowd gathered to watch. Fire crews quickly got it under control while battling the fire from both inside and outside the building. It took more than an hour to extinguish, the Fire Department said in the release.

Racine Fire investigators were able to determine that this accidental fire started at the rear of the griddle in the kitchen. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The building where the fire occurred had been a Dairy Queen for more than 40 years before closing in 1999.

Watch now: Fire at Super Steak & Lemonade Friday, April 23

This story will be updated.

Super Steaks & Lemonade

Firefighters battle a blaze from outside Super Steaks & Lemonade, 1601 Taylor Ave., with water Friday morning.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News