WATCH NOW: Family ties bind entrepreneurial twin brothers, cousin with opening of Envy Fits and Fashion

“We found we shipped a lot of clothes to Racine because we post a lot on Facebook,” Philip noted. “We started to build a good customer base in Racine, so we came up with a plan to open up here in Downtown Racine.”

Store well-received

Though only open a few months, Envy Fits and Fashions already draws a steady stream of customer traffic and enjoys a growing cadre of repeat clients.

“We get a wide range of customers — every age range, every ethnic background,” Philip said. “That’s why we came downtown — we didn’t want to specify one customer base. We wanted to be around where multiple people came so we could reach a wide range of people, because everybody likes to shop, everybody likes clothes.”

Included among Envy’s fans is frequent customer Antoine Gosa of Racine.

“Service, store, prices — it’s an all-around good experience,” he said. “I always come here. They’ve got clothes that you don’t see around town … They’re like family to me. They know how to dress me.”

Setting an example

Part of their mission as downtown entrepreneurs, Steve said, is setting an example for the next generation of Racine youth.