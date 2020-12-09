WATCH NOW: Family gathers to sing happy birthday through window to Rose Buchaklian on her 99th birthday in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Rose Buchaklian turned 99 on Sunday.
A resident of Lakeshore at Siena, she could not celebrate the milestone with her family in person due to the pandemic. However, her little sister, Mary Buchaklian, was determined the pandemic and blowing snow would not keep them from celebrating Rose’s birthday.
So Mary gathered the nieces and nephews, the great-nieces and great-nephews, and brothers and sisters, and they stood outside Rose’s window to sing a rousing version of “Happy Birthday.”
They waved and held signs wishing Rose a happy 99th birthday.
Rose waved back, with both hands, and smiled at her family.
Mary was amazed to see her sister so excited.
When Mary last visited Rose two months ago, they had to visit outside with a barrier between them. Rose seemed tired and slept through that visit, which was worrisome, Mary said.
On Sunday, though, she was smiling and waving with both hands.
“She’s in better condition than we are,” Mary joked.
Mary shared that it was her big sister who was responsible for her name. It turns out Rose was just a nickname. Her birth name was Vartoui.
When her baby sister was born, the 16-year-old Rose reportedly told her mother: “Enough with the Armenian names — let’s just do it plain.”
“Mary. Could you get any plainer?” she said with a laugh.
Rose is the oldest of the five siblings, all five of whom are still living.
What’s the secret to long life? Mary said she did not know, but observed that many of their relatives have celebrated their 100th birthdays.
