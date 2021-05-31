 Skip to main content
Watch now: Fallen service members from 2019, 2020 honored in Memorial Day observance
MEMORIAL DAY 2021

Watch now: Fallen service members from 2019, 2020 honored in Memorial Day observance

Attendees listen to the Memorial Day Tribute at West Lawn Memorial Park on Monday in Mount Pleasant.

 Diana Panuncial

MOUNT PLEASANT — After many of last year’s Memorial Day festivities were pushed online or canceled due to the pandemic, servicemembers and their friends and family could meet again in-person Monday to commemorate fallen veterans.

A Memorial Day Tribute was held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at West Lawn Memorial Park and Cemetery, 9000 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. More than 100 community members attended the event held by West Lawn staff, who were aided by the Racine County Veterans Services Office and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9948, also known as the Sturtevant Memorial Post.

Liamani Segura, a 12-year-old singer from Racine, performed the national anthem and the invocation was by Sean Waiss of VFW Post 9948, who also delivered the closing remarks.

The keynote presentation was “Tribute to Vietnam: Colonel Francis Kelly, 5th Special Forces,” portrayed by David Widenkeller. The names of fallen veterans from 2019 and 2020 also were read during the service.

Amazing Grace

Bagpiper Peter Duffield performs "Amazing Grace" at the Memorial Day Tribute at West Lawn Memorial Park on Monday in Mount Pleasant.

“As our way of life has changed and has been difficult … it would be so easy to postpone our ceremony, to delay our responsibility to American servicemembers to next year, to make the excuse that we are tired, fatigued from the pandemic, to take a break,” Waiss said. “But the men and women of America’s armed forces who have sacrificed and given everything they have, including their very lives, for our safety and the freedoms we enjoy, deserve more than an excuse.

“This Memorial Day, as we are joined together, whether it’s face to face, or only in mind and spirit, we remember their name, their faces, and their service legacy so that their sacrifices are never forgotten.”

The tribute was livestreamed by the Racine County Veterans Services office, and can be viewed on its Facebook page.

