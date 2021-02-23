WATCH NOW: Entrepreneur-brothers walk us through their coding teaching tool RUSD is giving its 6th graders

When collegiate music majors show up to a university, never are they just starting to learn their instrument. A trumpeter has probably been practicing and honing their skill for years before they can even begin to think about studying the art form at a higher level.
So, why isn’t the same expected of computer science students?
That’s how brother-entrepreneurs Sidharth and Rohit Srinivasan have pitched Trashbots, robotics kits that come with lessons in coding to provide beginners with the basics of computer science.
“Trashbots comes with the hardware to build, the software to code, and the learning resources to ensure you master your craft,” reads the Texas-based startup’s website.
Racine Unified School District is one of several districts across the U.S. and in Wisconsin to buy in to Trashbots as an opportunity to help their middle school students get their first lesson in coding.
Lessons.Trashbots.co includes a growing database of curriculum with 70 hours of lessons already uploaded, perfect for virtual learning. “Trashbots works really great with the hybrid model,” said Sidharth, an 18-year-old who is taking a gap year before starting at Stanford University.
Sidharth and Rohit realized the gap when they were in high school as they traveled with a nonprofit to teach youngsters about computer science and coding.
“There was no platform to easily teach these skills,” Sidharth said. “There was a problem here.”
The platforms that did exist, which tended to not be user- or kid-friendly, often cost hundreds of dollars too. “The barrier to entry is very big,” Sidharth said.
The brothers have already trained RUSD teachers on how to instruct their students, with Trashbot lessons expected to begin locally as soon as next late next month.
STEM access for all
“The goal is to get a Trashbot into the hands of every sixth grader by the end of March,” Alexander DeBaker, RUSD’s executive director of Academies & Transformation, said in an email. “If we find that they are a great resource for implementing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), we will look into implementing them into seventh and eighth grade in the coming years.”
Rohit, a 20-year-old University of Texas student, wants Trashbot users to get “a core competency” in coding and computer science they can use down the road as more jobs land in the tech sector.
“They (students who use Trashbot) get to connect to a career field that is one of the most in-demand fields in the world and growing at a rapid pace,” DeBaker said. “Making this connection with the students could change a student’s life. A small percentage of our students are exposed to this type of curriculum, those are the students in our Engineering, IT (Information Technology), and Computer Science pathways in our high school Academies. This gives us the opportunity to expose every student to these experiences which could lead them to one of our STEM pathways thus helping to fill that skills gap in our community.”
The goal of Trashbot is “democratizing STEM education,” Rohit said. “Regardless of locale, regardless of what resources you have available … anybody can have access to STEM education.”
Getting youth engaged in this type of learning can also, down the road, address the lack of diversity in tech careers. Less than 9% of employees at tech giants like Pinterest, Google and Uber are Black or Latinx respectively; and women make up 47%, 32% and 40% of their workforces, according to a MarketWatch report published in December.
And, according to Pew Research Center research published in 2016, women make up only 39%, 25% and 14% of the workforce in physical science, computers and engineering. The percentage of women taking on computer jobs has actually fallen from 32% to 25% from 1990-2016.
DeBaker added “Students will have the opportunity to code the robot with guided practice. Allowing them to have a hands on approach through the implementation process. Having them 1:1 gives the students a great opportunity to go at the pace set by the Teacher or move more quickly to more complex projects that are provided by Trashbots.”
The timing of SC Johnson’s $5.5 million donation to provide scholarships for local women and students of color to pursue STEM careers at Gateway Technical College, which was announced Feb. 11, “is perfect,” DeBaker said. “This type of program will help lead students right into the opportunity that GTC offers with the funding from SC Johnson.”
The Srinivasans and RUSD hope that those who use Trashbots can develop “soft skills” that will help them later in life, like creative thinking and problem solving.
“Students will have a basic understanding of Coding after implementation of Trashbots, but they will experience so much more,” DeBaker said. “The engineering problem solving process is a 21st century skill that these students will be exposed to. They will have the opportunity to work through a sequence of problems, first hand, slowly learning how to troubleshoot their Trashbot. Trashbots also gives the students the flexibility to use their creativity to come up with their own solutions.”
RUSD’s Trashbots were purchased using $160,000 from a federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief grant, which was created as part of the federal $2.2 trillion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.