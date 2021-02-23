WATCH NOW: Entrepreneur-brothers walk us through their coding teaching tool RUSD is giving its 6th graders

“There was no platform to easily teach these skills,” Sidharth said. “There was a problem here.”

The platforms that did exist, which tended to not be user- or kid-friendly, often cost hundreds of dollars too. “The barrier to entry is very big,” Sidharth said.

The brothers have already trained RUSD teachers on how to instruct their students, with Trashbot lessons expected to begin locally as soon as next late next month.

STEM access for all

“The goal is to get a Trashbot into the hands of every sixth grader by the end of March,” Alexander DeBaker, RUSD’s executive director of Academies & Transformation, said in an email. “If we find that they are a great resource for implementing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), we will look into implementing them into seventh and eighth grade in the coming years.”

Rohit, a 20-year-old University of Texas student, wants Trashbot users to get “a core competency” in coding and computer science they can use down the road as more jobs land in the tech sector.