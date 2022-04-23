Watch Now: Earth Day celebration closes with remembrance of murdered, missing indigenous women

RACINE — April showers bring May flowers and vegetables.

March Forth to Earth Day, a collective of more than 65 different groups and almost 300 individual endorsers around Wisconsin, concluded its series of 8 weekly events leading on Friday, Earth Day, with speakers and a candlelight vigil for fallen ancestors, including murdered and missing indigenous women and girls.

Originally scheduled to be held at the Marquette Street Community Garden, Friday’s event was moved to Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 419 Sixth St., due to inclement weather. A ground blessing and planting of sage in a Three Sisters Garden — a garden method involving beans, squash and corn — is to be rescheduled for some time in May.

A pair of red dresses have been on display at every event, as well as in an exhibit at the Racine Public Library, to honor indigenous women and girls who have gone missing or have been murdered.

Speakers at Friday’s event included Jodie Spencer, a County Board supervisor with a message from Zero Waste Coalition; and Rachel Trobaugh from the Racine Urban Garden Network, talking about the organization with literal roots in the Marquette Street Garden.

The Rev. Danielle Lindstrom led those in attendance in meditation after speaking on the murdered and missing.

A TED talk by Rosalie Fish, an indigenous woman who ran for her high school track team with a red handmark on her face in honor of the missing and murdered indigenous woman in her community, was streamed on the church’s television.

Attendees were asked to light candles for fallen ancestors, as well as the murdered and missing women.

A main focus of the March Forth collective is to bring awareness to issues currently affecting our environment. One of the main points of emphasis for the collective is bringing awareness to Enbridge Energy’s Line 5, a major oil pipeline that runs from western Canada to eastern Canada through the Great Lakes states, including Wisconsin. Activists claim that Line 5 is unsafe environmentally; Enbridge Line 5 is estimated to have spilled at least 1.13 million gallons of oil from 1968 to 2017.

The event closed with the breaking of cornbread, as well as a sampling of pumpkin soup. The food served was in reference to the Three Sisters Garden method that Indigenous people showed settlers when they first arrived in what became known as the United States.

“We are just so grateful that there have been people around the state of Wisconsin paying attention to the importance of clean water and what is happening with climate change. Thank you, everyone,” said Diane Lange, chair of the Social Justice Committee of Olympia Brown Church and, like Spencer, a Racine County Board supervisor.

