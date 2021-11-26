Watch now | Drink without getting drunk: New sober bar downtown provides fun options for non-drinkers

RACINE — Drinking is a “Wisconsin thing,” but it doesn’t have to be everything, says Shannon Goodman, owner of Inmoxicated, a new non-alcoholic bar and venue opening soon in Downtown Racine.

The bar at 329 Main St. offers only mocktails — from Smoked Old Fashioneds to Tequila Sunrises — and non-alcoholic wines, beers and spirits. The idea is to normalize a nightlife where drinking alcohol isn’t necessary and to encourage trying new drinks.

“We saw the need for something like this years ago,” said Goodman. “With the way trends are going, all the new exciting products that are coming out on what seems like a daily basis … The stars kind of aligned to make it happen now.”

The bar, or “sober bar,” is set to open early December. Despite serving non-alcoholic drinks, the bar is strictly a nightlife venue for adults 21 and over. For more information, visit facebook.com/liveinmoxicated.

The prominence

In 2019, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that the state ranked third in the country in terms of the percentage of adults who currently drink alcohol, at about 64%.

Goodman and Jeff Gustin, manager of Inmoxicated, were previously social workers before opening the bar. As social workers, they saw there wasn’t much for non-drinking adults to do in the area.

“Go to a movie or go to a bowling alley, that’s about it … A lot of people just want to shoot darts, have fun, hang out with other people,” Gustin said. “Whether they haven’t drank for 20 years, or for 20 minutes, there’s no place for them to do that.”

So couple Goodman and Gustin set out to fulfill that need, building a bar that’s fitted with everything a traditional bar has — games, darts, pool and a jukebox — without the “hangover and sluggishness the day after,” Gustin said.

And the mixed drinks they offer allow non-drinkers to try out alternatives without committing to a large amount in case they’re not a fan of certain tastes, Goodman said.

A supporter of Inmoxicated commented on Facebook: “I’m coming up on 2 years alcohol-free and would love another place, aside from one that I know of in MKE, to check out for non-alcoholic drinks. There are tons of bars that don’t offer what you guys are offering, and reserve the label of non-alcoholic drinks as water, soda or plain seltzer. Thank you for this!”

Sober bars are not new, according to reporting from the Associated Press, who reported that they first came about in the early 19th century with the temperance movement, i.e. the movement dedicated to abstaining from or limiting liquor consumption that preceded Prohibition.

Goodman, who is currently sober and has been on and off for about a decade, said there is a huge drinking culture in Wisconsin. Originally from Seattle, it was a “culture shock” to her that people commonly brought alcohol to their functions in the state.

“Even at little kids’ birthday parties, people are bringing six packs or a bottle of wine, whereas when I would go home, I noticed that no one was bringing any kind of of alcohol,” she said.

According to an analysis from insurance shopping website Insurify, six of the top 10 states with the most drunk driving offenses are in the Midwest, with Wisconsin ranking fourth with 4.33% of drivers having an OWI offense on their record and 24.4% of adults reporting excessive drinking.

Avoiding the pull-away

The pair are hoping the new bar will remove the stigma behind not drinking, which they say is pretty common in the state. Gustin, who is not sober but sometimes doesn’t feel like drinking, said this scene has happened to him a few times:

“I have a soda in front of me, and the people I’m with are like, ‘What’s wrong?’ What do you mean, what’s wrong?” he said.

“You’ll encounter people that will try to pressure you to have a drink or they question you, you feel like you have to have have some sort of answer,” Goodman said. “We just really want to normalize it to … give people a space where they don’t have to be on guard.”

Gustin said the pair want to prevent the isolation that can sometimes come with going sober. Though the bar isn’t solely focused on helping those who are recovering from alcohol addiction, they want to be able to support others to their comfort level.

For example, a few books on recovery are amongst the shelves of non-alcoholic spirits and wines; but they’re just an addendum to the rest of the fun Inmoxicated offers.

“(Those in recovery) are strong enough to stay home, but maybe not strong enough to go out into a setting where (alcohol) is available,” Gustin said. “Now you’re self-isolating, which isn’t good.”

Goodman and Gustin said they hope Inmoxicated brings more people to Downtown Racine and opens up options for both drinkers and non-drinkers to try the mocktails they have concocted.

“There’s nothing else like it. People from surrounding communities are going to be interested, and they’re not just gonna walk in here,” Goodman said. “They’re gonna get to see our downtown area, and hopefully that’s gonna benefit everybody all the way down the line.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.