From left: Lisa Bowman, Kathy Arciszewski, Gov. Tony Evers, Carter Bowman and Paige Bowman smile for a photo. Arciszewski said she wanted the two young people to meet the governor because she wanted them to know he cares about them. "I call him the children's governor," she said. "We haven't had that in forever."
Alderman Millie Jones, representing Racine's Second District, was originally from Mississippi, where civil rights workers were kidnapped and murdered for "trying to get people who looked like me registered to vote." "As you go to the polls," Jones said, "please remember those who have sacrificed their lives to help us."
RACINE — Democrats made their closing arguments to voters in a rally in Racine on Saturday at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
Candidate after candidate told voters: Reproductive freedom, social security and funding for schools are all on the ballot on Election Day.
Gov. Tony Evers’ “Do the Right Thing” bus tour has been traveling through Wisconsin cities, towns and villages since Oct. 27 to rally the vote.
Roads
What have Democrats done in the last four years?
Evers pointed out, “We fixed the damn roads,” to applause and cheers. He said that, since taking office, the state has repaired 5,000 miles of roads — the same distance as driving from Racine to Miami Beach.
“However, I have no idea why you’d want to go to Florida these days,” he joked, an apparent quip about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible candidate for president in 2024.
Evers also included in the list of accomplishments:
Expanded broadband access to 387,000 households.
Lowered tax rates by 15% for the middle class with an eye towards another 10% in the next budget.
Increased funding for the UW system and technical schools to help make up for the cuts made by previous governor, Scott Walker, with an eye toward another $2 billion during his next term for public schools.
“We’ve been able to create the strongest economy ever,” Evers said, “with the lowest unemployment and the highest number of people working.”
GOTV
Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, dressed for knocking on doors to GOTV (Get Out the Vote) asked those at the rally to continue working, to continue making phone calls and knocking on doors to get everyone possible to the polls on Tuesday.
“This is the moment in Wisconsin that we are going to look back on and we are going to have to ask ourselves the question, ‘Did we do everything we could to prevent Republicans from seizing illegitimate control and permanently undermining our democracy in Wisconsin?’” she said.
