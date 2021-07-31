Watch now: County Fair projects bring top dollar for Racine County's youngest farmers at livestock auction

YORKVILLE — If you want to show it, first you have to grow it.
Such is the lifestyle of farm kids getting their prize livestock ready for showtime at the Racine County Fair.
Get full access to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com for one year at this special rate.
For dozens of boys and girls, the work culminated Saturday in the annual county fair livestock auction for cows, hogs, sheep and goats.
It is the event that allows young people not only to showcase all of their hard work raising and grooming livestock, but also to reap the rewards of a cash payout.
Bidders pay several hundred dollars — sometimes thousands — to purchase animals at auction, and to support the county’s youngest hard-working farmers.
Mike Sinda, a business owner from Raymond, remembers when his own children were young enough to compete at the County Fair. Sinda still goes back every year to purchase an animal, just to show support for other people’s kids.
Sinda planned to spend about $1,000 this year for a hog, which he would use to feed himself and his employees. He also enjoys watching the auction.
“It’s fun and exciting,” he said. “This is my way of giving back to some of the kids who are still in the program.”
Fans and supporters packed the auction arena on the county fairgrounds for several hours Saturday, as each competitor took a turn parading his or her animal around the arena.
The rhythmic chatter of the auctioneer filled the arena, interrupted each time a bidder announced an offer.
Kids like Nathan Rehberg, 16, of Burlington, enjoy the chance to show off their prize showpieces. But they also eagerly wait to hear how much money bidders are willing to pay for the animals.
Rehberg, a junior at Burlington High School, has been raising animals for county fair competition since he was a pre-teen.
“I just appreciate everyone who makes the fair happen,” he said.
For many people, the livestock auction is the highlight of the County Fair. It follows the judging of animals, when kids compete for ribbons and championship honors in various categories of cows, hogs, sheep and goats.
The County Fair concludes Sunday after five days on the fairgrounds in Yorkville.
Margaret Balfanz of Waterford fell back into a chair to catch her breath Saturday after her daughter became a big winner in the sheep competition.
Ainsley Balfanz, 19, captured reserve grand champion honors for market lamb, with an animal she raised and prepared for showing since it was born. Ainsley has been a county fair competitor for 10 years.
At auction, her champion sheep fetched $1,400.
Margaret Balfanz said she was impressed that Ainsley devoted so much time to raising and grooming the lamb since birth.
“That’s a big achievement, to do it yourself,” the mother said. “It’s just awesome.”
Another proud parent, Jon Bratz of Kansasville, watched both of his sons — James 15, and Job, 11 — do well showing and auctioning dairy cows. For Job, it was his first year of competition.
James won top honors for the champion dairy cow, and the animal brought a bid of $2.85 per pound, which translates into a payday of more than $4,000.
Bratz said both boys spent several months raising their County Fair projects. The competition and auction, he added, are the time when they get to show off their hard work and feel a sense of achievement.
“They work pretty hard at it,” he said. “I’m excited and very, very proud.”