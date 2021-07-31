Watch now: County Fair projects bring top dollar for Racine County's youngest farmers at livestock auction

YORKVILLE — If you want to show it, first you have to grow it.

Such is the lifestyle of farm kids getting their prize livestock ready for showtime at the Racine County Fair.

For dozens of boys and girls, the work culminated Saturday in the annual county fair livestock auction for cows, hogs, sheep and goats.

It is the event that allows young people not only to showcase all of their hard work raising and grooming livestock, but also to reap the rewards of a cash payout.

Bidders pay several hundred dollars — sometimes thousands — to purchase animals at auction, and to support the county’s youngest hard-working farmers.

Mike Sinda, a business owner from Raymond, remembers when his own children were young enough to compete at the County Fair. Sinda still goes back every year to purchase an animal, just to show support for other people’s kids.

Sinda planned to spend about $1,000 this year for a hog, which he would use to feed himself and his employees. He also enjoys watching the auction.

“It’s fun and exciting,” he said. “This is my way of giving back to some of the kids who are still in the program.”