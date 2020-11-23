WATCH NOW: Cops, nonprofit, grocer, RUSD & cafe deliver Thanksgiving meals to Racine families

RACINE — Three Racine Police Department officers knock on the door of a blue-paneled house on Marquette Street. It takes a minute for a man to get to the door. Surprised, the man accepts two cardboard boxes packed with Thanksgiving staples such as turkey and stuffing, and a bundle of face masks, from the officers.
Most of the time, when someone in uniform arrives at someone’s doorstep, they aren’t dropping off food to families in need. But the RPD is looking to have more of such interactions with the public, and something that may end up being mirrored throughout the state.
Racine’s touted Community Oriented Policing model is being looked at as something to be replicated around the state under proposed state legislation, forwarded both by Republicans and Democrats.
The foundation was laid last year when officers delivered food from the Racine County Food Bank directly to homes of families in need, but it wasn’t as organized and “was kind of on the fly,” recalled Andrew Simon, a Community Oriented Policing officer stationed at the Geneva Street COP House who co-led Monday’s giveaway.
This year, Lt. Walter Powell connected with Deontrae Mayfield, a local business owner, who just opened The Main Project coffee shop, 1014 State St., last month. Mayfield has recently sponsored similar food giveaways supporting families in need throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Through that connection, Orchestrating Good — a local nonprofit “determined to collaborate with our communities to compose, recognize and support good” — got involved.
Thanks to your generosity, we are busy getting ready to deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in our community. Every...Posted by Orchestrating Good on Sunday, November 22, 2020
Together, along with assistance from Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, the groups put together 100 boxes of Thanksgiving dinners for families in need.
When it came to identifying the families who could benefit, Nick Haas, a science teacher in Jerstad-Agerhold Middle School’s dual-language program, got involved. Haas provided names of students whose families could use the help.
“I’m very involved in the kids’ lives,” Haas said, and helping them “is something that I always look to do.”
For police, the goal goes beyond just putting food in hungry bellies this Turkey Day.
“It makes so much difference,” Simon said. “We meet the families through something like this and now when we have a police call at their house — next week, next month, six months from now — we walk in and they remember me.
“They’re fighting about something, they’re having a dispute, they need some assistance, and the first thing they see is, ‘Oh, you’re that officer who brought me food on Thanksgiving.’ … We already have a started relationship. Instead of seeing me as ‘a cop,’ they see me as ‘Officer Simon who brought me that food, who I’ve already met.’ ”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.