WATCH NOW: Cops, nonprofit, grocer, RUSD & cafe deliver Thanksgiving meals to Racine families

“I’m very involved in the kids’ lives,” Haas said, and helping them “is something that I always look to do.”

For police, the goal goes beyond just putting food in hungry bellies this Turkey Day.

“It makes so much difference,” Simon said. “We meet the families through something like this and now when we have a police call at their house — next week, next month, six months from now — we walk in and they remember me.

“They’re fighting about something, they’re having a dispute, they need some assistance, and the first thing they see is, ‘Oh, you’re that officer who brought me food on Thanksgiving.’ … We already have a started relationship. Instead of seeing me as ‘a cop,’ they see me as ‘Officer Simon who brought me that food, who I’ve already met.’ ”

