Watch Now: Contreras appointed to Racine Unified School Board, becoming its first-ever Latina member

“The best person for the job should be nominated, and the blip that I had and the incident should not define my 45 years here on Earth and in the community,” Thompkins told the board members last week.

He also touted his experience working with kids in soccer programs in Racine and Milwaukee and in after school programs and his knowledge of how board governance works from his time serving on various local, state and national boards.

Diverse experiences

Contreras added that she brings to the board the perspective of a parent, as the single mother of a son in special education classes and the perspective of an immigrant as someone who moved to the United States from Mexico when she was 9 years old and learned English in public schools. Contreras recently moved to Racine, but grew up in Kenosha and has been active in the Latinx community there.

She told the board last week that addressing the opportunity gap between black and Hispanic students, as well as students of any race living in poverty, and their peers is one of her major concerns. She believes focusing on early achievement is one way to help address that. Another concern for Contreras is low funding levels for special education and English as a second language programs.