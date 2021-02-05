Watch Now: Conservation efforts grow in Rochester with donation of 100-year-old family farm

ROCHESTER — A couple committed to protecting the environment is donating more than 60 acres for a public nature preserve to showcase western Racine County’s natural beauty for future generations.
Howard and Bev Zabler’s donation to the Geneva Lake Conservancy will safeguard from future development a restored Rochester prairie that is home to native trees, wildflowers and wildlife.
The nonprofit conservancy plans to open the nature preserve to the public, with tours available to educate visitors about the ecology of western Racine County.
For the Zablers, the donation is a way of putting their minds at ease about the future of land that they have spent more than 20 years restoring and nurturing.
“This is a fulfillment of my dream,” Howard said. “I can die in peace. I won’t be worried about it.”
The Geneva Lake Conservancy, based in Walworth County, plans a dedication ceremony this spring to announce the Wallace E. Zabler Nature Preserve, named for Howard Zabler’s father.
The land, located along Maple Lane north of Long Lake, has been in the Zabler family for more than 100 years.
The Zablers are donating 61 acres, and they will continue to own another 16 acres.
Expanding to Racine County
In receiving the donation, the Geneva Lake Conservancy is completing its first conservation project in Racine County. The Fontana-based group now owns 200 acres and has conservation rights on another 2,600 acres — all in Walworth County.
Tom Nickols, vice chairman of the conservancy, said the Zabler family donation represents “an invaluable gift to the community.”
“Howard and Bev Zabler have been excellent caretakers of this scenic land,” Nickols said, “and we are honored that they have entrusted us to continue this role.”
As an accredited agency of the National Land Trust Alliance, the Geneva Lake Conservancy has spent more than 40 years protecting environmentally significant lands, including by acquiring ownership or signing easements with the owners.
A neighbor to the Zablers is already making plans to donate his land to the conservancy, too.
Chuck Haubrich, who owns 88 adjacent acres, has worked closely with the Zablers on ecological preservation. He even purchased additional acreage when he learned that real estate developers were eyeing it.
After investing thousands of hours to nurture the land by planting trees and fighting invasive species, Haubrich said, he could not bear the thought of leaving it vulnerable to exploitation after he is gone.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” he said.
The history
Howard Zabler’s grandfather, Ernest Zabler, bought the Maple Lane property in the early 1900s and opened a dairy farm. Ernest Zabler’s son, Wallace E. Zabler, kept the farm going, but also had an interest in reclaiming natural resources.
Howard and Bev Zabler took over the property in 1995, and they began an intensive restoration effort that involved planting 7,500 native species trees.
The property now is restored prairie and wetlands, with eight to 10 different kinds of trees and 20 kinds of wildflowers. It also is home to sandhill cranes, coyotes, pheasant, ducks and an endangered type of turtle.
Bev Zabler said both she and Howard have always felt passionate about protecting the environment. Without any children, the couple decided long ago that they needed to make other arrangements for the future of their beloved Rochester property.
“It became our passion,” she said. “We’ve always seen ourselves as caretakers of the land — not owners.”
The Zablers said an appraiser estimated the value of their 61-acre donation at $600,000.
The couple initially talked to another conservancy group, known as the Seno K/RLT Conservancy, about signing an easement to guard against future development. That conservancy was formed in 2014 through a merger of one group named for conservationist Elvira Seno and another group called the Kenosha/Racine Land Trust.
Once the Zablers decided instead to donate their land, officials at the K/RLT Conservancy became concerned about an ethical conflict if they were both seeking an easement and considering acquiring the property. So the Geneva Lake Conservancy stepped in to accept the donation.
Ron Rasmussen, president of the Seno K/RLT Conservancy, said his group similarly has an easement on Haubrich’s neighboring property, which is why Haubrich, too, is planning to donate his land to the Walworth County group.
Rasmussen said it does not matter which of the two conservancies receives donated lands, because both groups are committed to the same mission of environmental preservation.
“Conservancies work together, and we talk to each other all the time,” he said. Of the Geneva Lake group, he said: “They have a land ethic. That’s why they’re a conservancy.”