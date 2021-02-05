Watch Now: Conservation efforts grow in Rochester with donation of 100-year-old family farm

“You never know what’s going to happen,” he said.

The history

Howard Zabler’s grandfather, Ernest Zabler, bought the Maple Lane property in the early 1900s and opened a dairy farm. Ernest Zabler’s son, Wallace E. Zabler, kept the farm going, but also had an interest in reclaiming natural resources.

Howard and Bev Zabler took over the property in 1995, and they began an intensive restoration effort that involved planting 7,500 native species trees.

The property now is restored prairie and wetlands, with eight to 10 different kinds of trees and 20 kinds of wildflowers. It also is home to sandhill cranes, coyotes, pheasant, ducks and an endangered type of turtle.

Bev Zabler said both she and Howard have always felt passionate about protecting the environment. Without any children, the couple decided long ago that they needed to make other arrangements for the future of their beloved Rochester property.

“It became our passion,” she said. “We’ve always seen ourselves as caretakers of the land — not owners.”

The Zablers said an appraiser estimated the value of their 61-acre donation at $600,000.