Watch now: Community welcomes new Mount Pleasant chiropractic clinic

Ribbon cutting

From left: The Joint co-owners Marcy and Tom Donahue and Micah James prepare to cut the ribbon in front of clinic, 5502 Washington Ave., Suite 700, Friday.

 Alex Rodriguez

MOUNT PLEASANT — A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday afternoon at The Joint Chiropractic, 5502 Washington Ave Suite 700.

The Joint is a chain of chiropractic offices, with over 800 locations around the United States and about a dozen in Wisconsin.

Husband and wife team Tom and Marcy Donahue are the owners of this branch of The Joint, first opening the clinic in January. The Donahues come from a business background: Tom owned a trucking company for about 37 years, and Marcy has had a career in promotional marketing.

Opening statements

From left: Mount Pleasant Village Trustee Ram Bhatia, The Joint co-owners Marcy and Tom Donahue and RAMAC Business Development Coordinator Carmella Venturini are pictured during opening statements at The Joint's ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

For October, The Joint is offering free first-time visits that include an evaluation and adjustment.

Walk-ins are welcome. For more info call 262-394-8243.

Reporter

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

