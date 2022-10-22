MOUNT PLEASANT — A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday afternoon at The Joint Chiropractic, 5502 Washington Ave Suite 700.

The Joint is a chain of chiropractic offices, with over 800 locations around the United States and about a dozen in Wisconsin.

Husband and wife team Tom and Marcy Donahue are the owners of this branch of The Joint, first opening the clinic in January. The Donahues come from a business background: Tom owned a trucking company for about 37 years, and Marcy has had a career in promotional marketing.

For October, The Joint is offering free first-time visits that include an evaluation and adjustment.

Walk-ins are welcome. For more info call 262-394-8243.