Watch Now: City allocates $1.5 million in funding for violence prevention and reduction

RACINE — The City Council is inviting the public to submit their own ideas for violence prevention and reduction, and has allocated funding to pay for it.

The proposal was just one of several approved this week by the council during a meeting that saw $1.5 million in funding for violence reduction and prevention.

The council voted Tuesday to approve:

$800,000 for community-driven or evidence-based programs or events with the goal of reducing/preventing violent crime. $500,000 for streetlights with the added capability of supporting modern technology, including cameras and devices that alert law enforcement to shots fired. $120,000 for Racine Unified to provide mental health care to its summer school students. $50,000 in funds for Neighborhood Watch. $50,000 for Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department.

As was noted by multiple speakers: time is of the essence. School is out, warmer weather has arrived and there is some concern the violent crime that has inflicted the community will worsen.

“What we need to be able to do here is act quickly on some of these items,” Mayor Cory Mason said.

He added the city “has been hit pretty hard by recent crime events, and I think it’s pretty important that the community understand” the steps local government is taking in response.

Quote “The people closest to the pain are also closest to the solution." John Tate II

Mason said in addition to the recently-formed joint task force, they have also reached out to state and federal officials, including Governor Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin, about the potential for additional resources.

CDBG

The Community Development Block Grant committee was allocated $800,000 last November for community programs.

Alderman John Tate II, president of the city council, explained the CDBG committee voted to recommend the City Council approve an expansion of the intent of the funds that would allow the money to be used for either evidence-based or community-generated violence prevention/reduction programs.

“We need responses and we need to be creative in our responses,” Tate said of the recent uptick in violent crime. “The people closest to the pain are also closest to the solution … I think, if it’s community driven, we’ll get better results than not.”

Those with ideas will be invited to submit proposals to the CDBG committee outlining their idea. The proposals will have to include a number of factors, including the metrics for measuring success, and an estimate for the number of people who can be reached.

The CDGB is looking to reach a broad base, so proposals should indicate the number of people the project or activity hopes to engage and have participate. The CDBG committee will then make recommendations for the council as to the best proposals that most meet the criteria.

Tate acknowledged the challenge of the idea, saying “In many ways, we’re in unchartered territory in terms of how to address (violent crime) in a really effective way.”

However, he said it was important for the council to engage with the community, who were most likely to have creative solutions for their own neighborhoods.

The person, group or organization would have to provide metrics for measuring success.

Paul Vornholt, city administrator, explained like any contract with the city, if the activity or program was not meeting its goals, the person or organization would eventually lose funding.

Streetlights

The $500,000 in funding for additional streetlights was already in the budget, but the council approved the waiving of formal bidding.

The additional streetlights would be separate from the existing streetlight program due to the public safety component.

The city would work with the Racine Police Department to place them in areas with high crime rates, with particular reference to gun crime.

“This is driven by a public safety strategy to assure citizens we’re acting and this one of the tools we’re using,” Vornholt said.

Neighborhood Watch

While most of the measures before the council carried with unanimous votes, the $50,000 in ARPA funding recommended for Neighborhood Watch passed on a 9-4 split vote.

At issue is the fact Neighborhood Watch did not necessarily have a proposal in front of the council. Instead, Neighborhood Watch would be able to submit a proposal for crime prevention/reduction to the mayor’s office, which would be responsible for approving or denying it.

Tate said it was important for the community’s sense of safety to have “control of their own destiny within their own neighborhoods.”

It is through Neighborhood Watch, he continued, that people begin to feel like they have some control of their neighborhoods and blocks.

However, some members of the council did not feel comfortable allocating $50,000 without a proposal to consider and in light of the fact there would not be a proposal before them in the future because Neighborhood Watch would be working directly with the mayor's office.

Alderman CJ Rouse wondered where the money would ultimately go and for what programming.

He communicates with the members and block captains, he said, and it seemed like the members met, talked, and was pretty much self-run, he said.

Vornholt noted that Neighborhood Watch was a longtime community partner of the city.

“It’s not just about the police, right, it’s about the community and how we can all work together,” he added.

Rouse along with Aldermen Melissa Kaprelian, Jeffery Peterson, and Jeff Coe all voted against the measure.

Summer

There was no controversy attached to the $50,000 allocation that would allow the city’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Committee to expand programming or the $120,000 allocated to Racine Unified for mental health services for students in summer school.

Mason said the partnership with Racine Unified was exciting and noted the need for expanded mental health services.

The funds for mental health support came from a CDBG grant.

Tate noted there was a real concern that youth have activities to keep them busy over the summer and “the Parks department is one of the core resources to provide those activities and opportunities.”

Tom Molbeck, the department director, said they intended to bring back programs that were discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic, which would include programs for youth and adults.

The community could also look forward to more basketball events and said the department was collaborating with the Put the Guns Down Basketball Association, which is scheduled to tip off its second season July 10 at the Dream Court outside the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.

Alderman Maurice Horton said he was very supportive of the funding for the parks department as it was the last day of school and the youth would need positive activities.

He said he would support “anything that’s going to continue to get the kids into positive programming, them off the streets, and get them into something positive.”

