Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

2 crazy meetings 9 months apart

Monday’s brouhaha was the second Burlington Area School District meeting to involve a police presence and school board members exiting the room while being shouted at by a crowd in nine months.

However, the makeup of the two crowds was drastically different.

On Nov. 9, 2020, pro-Black Lives Matter demonstrators shut down a meeting, expressing their disapproval of the board’s alleged slowness to implement anti-racism measures in the district.

After that day, the board wouldn’t meet in person again until summer 2021. In addition to COVID-19 concerns, the board had feared more unrest.

While their first few in-person meetings this year had been calmer, board members again faced duress Monday, this time from anti-mask mandate parents.