Watch now: Caledonia Village Board cheered for denying Dollar General proposal

The Village Board denied the proposal due to concerns about safety at the intersection of Four Mile Road and Erie Street, and conflicts with truck delivery traffic. The motion approved stated the site is too small for such a Dollar General retail use.

The motion came from Trustee Tom Weatherston and was seconded by Trustee Holly McManus. The motion passed 6 to 0 — and the crowd erupted in clapping and cheer. Several members of the audience embraced.

Trustee Lee Wishau, who led the meeting in President Jim Dobbs’ absence, said some of the public comments from truck drivers expressing space concerns rang true for him. He said he worked the last 15 years of his career for Kroger/Roundy’s.

“I’ve always been skeptical of that corner with an 18-wheeler,” Wishau said. “I didn’t see how that would work out. But the experts tell us it would, I wasn’t sure … and I was always concerned as well about the fact that deliveries don’t always show up as they’re scheduled.”

He also brought up the fact that parking on the road there isn’t allowed and a truck probably couldn’t fit in the parking lot.