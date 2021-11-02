Watch now: Caledonia Village Board cheered for denying Dollar General proposal

CALEDONIA — Nearby residents who had vocally and passionately opposed a proposed Dollar General at 4949 Erie St. had a joyful and celebratory end to their night Monday.
The Village Board denied a site, building and operations plan for the business by a unanimous vote at its meeting Monday.
The vote came after a series of events, including the board previously tabling the proposal at its Sept. 7 meeting, a public hearing at the Oct. 25 Planning Commission meeting where approximately 25 residents voiced their opposition, a development representative claiming to have a “silent majority” on his side and the Planning Commission voting unanimously to recommend approval of the proposal.
Approximately 20 residents spoke during the citizen comment portion of the Monday Village Board meeting.
A representative from Dollar General hadn’t showed at any of these three meetings. Development representatives present did not comment during the meeting and could not be reached Tuesday by a reporter.
Discussion
About 100 residents packed the Village Hall at 5043 Chester Lane and some carried picket signs expressing their opposition.
The Village Board denied the proposal due to concerns about safety at the intersection of Four Mile Road and Erie Street, and conflicts with truck delivery traffic. The motion approved stated the site is too small for such a Dollar General retail use.
The motion came from Trustee Tom Weatherston and was seconded by Trustee Holly McManus. The motion passed 6 to 0 — and the crowd erupted in clapping and cheer. Several members of the audience embraced.
Trustee Lee Wishau, who led the meeting in President Jim Dobbs’ absence, said some of the public comments from truck drivers expressing space concerns rang true for him. He said he worked the last 15 years of his career for Kroger/Roundy’s.
“I’ve always been skeptical of that corner with an 18-wheeler,” Wishau said. “I didn’t see how that would work out. But the experts tell us it would, I wasn’t sure … and I was always concerned as well about the fact that deliveries don’t always show up as they’re scheduled.”
He also brought up the fact that parking on the road there isn’t allowed and a truck probably couldn’t fit in the parking lot.
“I think if anything, if this ever comes back, however this ends up, we will have to figure out how to do the intersection better to accommodate something,” Wishau said. “There seems to be this misunderstanding that we went out and sought this particular development here. We don’t have the power to do that. We don’t decide anybody’s business plan.”
“The Planning Commission is not interested in who’s occupying the building; it has to do with the building only,” Weatherston said. “So I understand your concerns, but the commission passed this twice because, based on just the building … the board does not select where construction sites are, or development. That comes from the developer.”
McManus said she appreciates the audience members who attended the meeting. She said she went to the Dollar General at 3440 Douglas Ave. before coming to the Village Hall Monday and met with “nice employees, but I wasn’t happy with the way the exterior looks,” she said. “We are taking the time and we are hearing you. This has nothing to do with greed. We care about what you folks have to say … we have done everything that we can and I do think that the traffic is our primary concern.”
Citizen comment
Many of the citizens’ comments were similar to points expressed at the Oct. 25 Planning Commission public hearing, including concerns about safety, crime and violence, air and noise pollution, vehicle traffic, decreased property/home values and Dollar General representatives absent from meetings. Many residents pushed for the dollar store to be located in the former Kmart building at 5141 Douglas Ave.
Residents were given two minutes to speak but some spoke for 10 minutes or more after others present “gave” their two minutes to the speakers.
Resident Theresie Bode said it’s easy to tell whether an area is “in decline” or improving just by driving past it.
“Just out of curiosity, does anybody think that if a Dollar General is put on Four Mile and Erie Street, anybody is going to drive past and say, ‘Woohoo! Rock on for Caledonia!’? Not a soul.”
Several attendees spoke as “experts” on particular topics such as firefighting and emergency medical services, law enforcement, and truck driving.
Resident Michelle Frank, who spoke about potential EMS issues, also said she has three children who have a bus stop in the location.
“There’s no safe way for them to actually properly come through,” Frank said. “Again, there’s no sidewalks. How are we protecting our children from dealing with this scenario? How are we ensuring that our children are safe?”
Resident Ryan Veselik said he has his commercial driver’s license and previously had to deliver to 27th Street in Greenfield in Milwaukee County. A business there had to put in a bigger parking lot to accommodate his 45-foot semi truck.
“I can tell you that that (Dollar General) parking lot does not work,” Veselik said. “As a CDL (commercial driver’s license) driver, my worst fear was hitting someone. And to now have this mom up here (Frank) telling me that there’s a bus stop there?”
Resident Angela Obradovic said she has a background in supply chain and logistics. She also voiced concerns about truck traffic.
“It has been my experience that many retail stores, especially smaller ones in residential areas, or in strip malls, are not designed to make deliveries efficient. They are designed for consumers,” Obradovic said. “These types of parking lot deliveries can cause damage to property vehicles and cause traffic accidents due to blind spots, depending on where the truck is parked.”
Wind Point Village President Susan Sanabria spoke about development compromise. She said within the last week she started receiving phone calls and text messages from residents who were opposed to the Dollar General.
“A development needs to be the right size, the right improvement and the right architecture with the surrounding environment,” Sanabria said. “I understand all the issues that you’re contending with, but I would hate to see another development that destroys the largely residential quality — it is all so residential.”
She said Wind Point’s recent development struggles taught the village to listen to people in the community and adapt. Wind Point’s borders are about a mile east of where the Dollar General was proposed.
“I urge you” Sanabria said, “to think about what we went through and our development experiences, and I wish you well.”