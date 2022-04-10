Watch Now: Caledonia senior living facility's robot serves food, buses tables

CALEDONIA — Like almost every business across the country right now, St. Monica’s Senior Living has been experiencing staffing shortages. The gaps were particularly obvious in the kitchen and dining room. But after the facility brought a special new "staff member" last month, the time it takes for food to be served to residents has now been shortened from 30 to 15 minutes.

No, the new staff member is not The Flash. It’s Robby, a Servi Robot made by Bear Robotics.

Bear Robotics is a robotics and artificial intelligence company founded in 2017 to address the increased pressure faced by the foodservice industry around wages, labor supply and cost efficiencies. The company’s robots tackle jobs in restaurants, corporate campuses, ghost kitchens, senior care facilities and casinos across North America and Asia.

The nonprofit assisted living and memory care facility at 3920 N. Green Bay Road first implemented the robot March 21. It’s not meant to replace humans, but instead supplement them, said St. Monica’s Administrator Stephany Lichter.

Robby assists people during mealtime by carrying trays, bringing food out from the kitchen and busing tables during clean-up. The St. Monica’s community gave the robot its nickname, Robby.

St. Monica’s staff have said the facility is the only senior community to have a robot like this in southeastern Wisconsin and possibly the state.

How Robby works

Lichter said with employing Robby, she wanted to give the existing staff the tools they need to do their jobs more efficiently and with less stress.

“We had a really high turnover rate,” Lichter said. “I can’t get anybody to work anymore. We were always down two people and weren’t able to run some operations. Staff were always picking up extra hours.”

An engineer mapped out the dining room, dish room, where the cook is, and the robot’s own charging station and programmed that into Robby. Staff simply tap a touchscreen, telling the robot where to go. Robby stops when he senses something in his way.

Robby has three tray tiers that hold up to 66 pounds and his battery life can last up to 12 hours. While Robby is great for transporting items, humans still have to load and unload the items when he stops.

Instead of running back and forth from kitchen to dining room waiting on or delivering food, servers are now able to stay in the dining room longer to better assist the residents — such as refilling coffee.

“We used to see residents’ hands up all the time, asking for more coffee,” Lichter said. “Now, we don’t see that anymore.”

Robby has proven to be cost-effective; the facility rents the robot for about $3 per hour. Lichter appreciates that Robby won’t quit or show up late to work. He also won’t cause any spills or otherwise do the job wrong.

“What you program it to do is what it does,” Lichter said.

‘The way of the future’

Lichter said St. Monica’s community members and staff are very excited about their new robot. Staff is considering adding more robots elsewhere in the building, such as helping with cleaning or the front desk screening process. This is because St. Monica’s is always curious about new technology and seeing if there’s something the facility can implement to make things better or safer for residents, she said.

Lichter noted that by implementing Robby, she also wanted to keep residents happy.

“These are the people that matter to me, so I want to make sure they get good service,” Lichter said, motioning to the residents in the dining room. “I think the most exciting part is, the community members, they have not seen this. This is Jetsons stuff. Robotics is the way of the future.”

Server Kelly Wheatley said she enjoys being free to bring coffee to the residents. She appreciates that Robby takes transporting the heavy load of plates off her hands — something she wouldn’t have time for anyway, she said.

“Robby keeps them (the residents) entertained,” Wheatley said. “Otherwise they get a little impatient just sitting there. They love watching it.”

Server Addrin “Nicki” Brown said she enjoys spending more time with the residents as a result of implementing Robby.

“We’re done a little early to interact with them more,” Brown said. “It’s been very successful.”

St. Monica’s resident Elaine Weber articulated she’s noticed fellow residents enjoying Robby, enjoying the opportunities for more coffee and noticed that Robby is something residents seem to be relating with. But Weber herself is a little hesitant about the new robot.

“We should be with human beings, not electronics,” Weber said. “I hope we don’t lose any human beings out of it. That’s the No. 1 thing. Otherwise, it’s been fine.”

