Watch now | Café Rendez-vous inside Milaeger's is a dream for francophiles in Racine County

They’re the perfect snacks for hungry shoppers who may spend hours browsing the store, said Kara Kading, a manager at Milaeger’s.

Something also very common in France, Tina said, is not using genetically modified organisms in their food, which makes a lot of the options healthier than others.

For example, Tina, who has lupus, could not eat American-made brie and bread because it triggered inflammation. But when her and Clark took trips to France, she ate it all the time without worry. She believes it was due to the lack of GMOs in French cuisine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What a great opportunity to bring that to our community,” Tina said. “It’s not just a ham sandwich, but it’s using grass-fed butter … I wanted to bring that healthier food to the table.”

‘Nourrir, cultiver, fleurir’

There was a cafe at Milaeger’s before — Java Garden — but when the pandemic struck, it couldn’t be open as much, which prompted Milaeger’s management to think about what else could take over.

“We thought, wouldn’t it be so much fun to let someone else run the cafe?” Kading said.