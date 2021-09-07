Watch now: Burlington senior center helps older players rediscover their love of baseball

Larry Schwartz, 73, of Lake Geneva, has been part of the league for eight years. Schwartz has played baseball and softball elsewhere over the years, but he really enjoys the atmosphere with Burlington’s over-50 league.

“No arguments. No bad times. Everybody’s happy,” he said. “If you win, you win. If you lose, you lose.”

The players start their evening at 324 Congress St. by stretching their legs and warming up their throwing arms. After everybody gets some batting practice, the group divides into two teams, and it is time to play slow-pitch softball.

There are no umpires; this is a game decided on the honor system.

Fans occasionally find seats in the bleachers, typically either family members or other people associated with Burlington’s senior center.

Mildred Welke turned out one recent Wednesday night to root for her son, Dale Welke. Although she has been cheering for Dale in organized sports all of his life, Mildred is particularly happy to see him in a softball league now, at age 67.

“I’m very proud of him,” said Mildred, who is 92.