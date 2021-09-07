Watch now: Burlington senior center helps older players rediscover their love of baseball

BURLINGTON — For softball players who gather each week in a public park in Burlington, you can never be too old to take part in the great American pastime.
Men and women ranging in age from their 50s to their 70s spend summer evenings on a ball diamond on Congress Street because they all share something special — a love of the game.
Although their skill levels may vary, the players support one another, and they step on the field every Wednesday evening knowing that whatever happens, it is all just good fun.
“We have some very good players, and we have some that were good a long time ago,” organizer Kathy Baumeister said. “And we don’t care. It’s just ‘show up and play.’”
Organized through the Burlington Senior Activity Center, the league is open to anyone aged 50 or older.
For a seasonal fee of $20 or a daily charge of $2, anyone who shows up with a baseball glove at 6 p.m. each Wednesday gets a spot on the roster. Typically, about 20 men and women share an evening of spirited competition.
Many travel from outside Burlington for the chance to relive memories of baseball past.
Larry Schwartz, 73, of Lake Geneva, has been part of the league for eight years. Schwartz has played baseball and softball elsewhere over the years, but he really enjoys the atmosphere with Burlington’s over-50 league.
“No arguments. No bad times. Everybody’s happy,” he said. “If you win, you win. If you lose, you lose.”
The players start their evening at 324 Congress St. by stretching their legs and warming up their throwing arms. After everybody gets some batting practice, the group divides into two teams, and it is time to play slow-pitch softball.
There are no umpires; this is a game decided on the honor system.
Fans occasionally find seats in the bleachers, typically either family members or other people associated with Burlington’s senior center.
Mildred Welke turned out one recent Wednesday night to root for her son, Dale Welke. Although she has been cheering for Dale in organized sports all of his life, Mildred is particularly happy to see him in a softball league now, at age 67.
“I’m very proud of him,” said Mildred, who is 92.
Another fan, Tom Huckstorf of Wind Lake, took a seat to cheer for his fiancee, Marlene Daniels, 64, of Union Grove. No, the couple has not set a date for the wedding.
Huckstorf used to play in the over-50 league, too, but he is taking time off to recover from a shoulder injury. As a fan, though, he said the Burlington senior softball league is a joy to watch.
“I love them. They’re great people,” he said. “It’s just — it’s fun. It’s fun.”
The games typically last six or seven innings. On one recent Wednesday, the Black Team prevailed over the Red Team by a score of 15-6.
For some women, the league offers a chance at organized sports that they were denied back in school — before the Title IX civil rights law opened the door to girl sports starting in 1972.
Katie Mawhinney, 68, of the Town of Waterford, who plays alongside her husband, Art, said she missed the chance to play softball during her school days. So, when she and her husband found the Burlington over-50 league, she was ecstatic.
During one recent game, Katie smashed a base hit into right field that brought her husband around to score a run.
“Never did I think I’d be able to play,” she said. “As we get older, we don’t fit anywhere. But we still want to play. We still love the game.”