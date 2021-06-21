Watch Now: Burlington marks new federal holiday with lively Juneteenth celebration

BURLINGTON — A call for unity and a plea for justice rang out this Juneteenth, as the event celebrating the end of black slavery emerged as America’s newest federal holiday.
A crowd gathered at Echo Veterans Memorial Park for a lively and emotional celebration just two days after President Joe Biden signed legislation declaring Juneteenth the nation’s first new federal holiday in nearly 40 years.
Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
The holiday commemorates the date in 1865 when black slaves in Texas learned of their emancipation, following the Union’s victory in the Civil War.
Marking the occasion Saturday with a combination of music and message, Burlington celebrants called for breaking down racial divisions and lifting up all people, to achieve harmony despite our differences.
The Rev. Ebenezer Insor, pastor at Burlington United Methodist Church, urged those gathered in the park on a hot Saturday afternoon to stop racial discrimination and to replace hate with love.
“Open our hearts to peace and healing,” Insor said. “Open our eyes to a new vision of this beloved community.”
The event, which was planned long before Biden’s declaration, comes at a time when Burlington is struggling with strained race relations, largely because of reported incidents of racism in the schools.
State investigators recently found a “racially hostile environment” in Burlington schools. City leaders, meanwhile, have empaneled a special task force to improve race relations in the community.
A civic group called the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism organized the Juneteenth event for the second year in a row. Past hostilities directed at the coalition prompted organizers to hire private security guards, but there were no reports of trouble during the all-day holiday celebration.
The event brought together a diverse crowd of people, including whites and blacks, young people and old.
Darnisha Garbade, president of the BCDR, said she was happy to see people of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds coming together to celebrate racial equality.
“This is how our whole country should be,” she said. “This is how our whole world should be.”
Garbade noted that lingering tension and division in Burlington prove that much work remains to be done. But she said there have been signs of progress recently, too.
“They’ve had an awakening,” she said.
The event at Echo Park commemorated the first Juneteenth national holiday with a combination of music and dance, punctuated by messages of social and political relevance.
Musical performer Omar Tatum opened the festivities with a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sometimes referred to as the “black national anthem.”
Kenda Dues, who traveled from Racine to join the celebration with her husband, Ken, said hearing Tatum’s performance brought her to tears, thinking about the historic struggle for racial equality that continues to this day.
“There’s hope and there’s faith that things can change,” Dues said, “that true freedom can be possible.”
Other speakers discussed police violence and mass incarceration, both issues that affect black people significantly.
Tajzee Strong, the reigning Miss Black Wisconsin USA and a Milwaukee resident, spoke about the years when women of color were prohibited from participating in beauty pageants.
Strong urged those attending the Juneteenth event to stand together and continue fighting for equality and justice.
“It’s our job, as our community, to be there for each other,” she said. “We are in this together.”