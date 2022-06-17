Watch Now: Bernie Sanders rails against the 1% and wealth inequality during rally in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — The problems facing workers locally are the same workers across the country and around the world are experiencing: the greed of corporations. That was the message Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, delivered to UAW Local 180 workers, who have been on strike from their CNH Industrial jobs since May 2, at a town hall meeting held Friday at the UAW Meeting Hall, 3323 Kearney Ave.

Yasin Mahdi, president of UAW (United Auto Workers) Local 180, said the senator reached out to the union and expressed his interest in coming to Racine County and supporting the striking workers.

“The fact that he reached out and wanted to show support during this time that we’re dealing with CNH was fantastic,” he said.

Sanders said he was delighted and proud to support those on strike; though, he also understood the stress it was putting on families, who are trying to live on strike wages in an economy amid a sharp increase in the cost of living.

“What you are doing is sending a message to working families all over this country that you are sick and tired of corporate greed and you want to be treated with dignity and respect,” Sanders said.

Situation ‘great’ for billionaires

Sanders told UAW Local 180 many of the issues facing workers stemmed from unprecedented greed. He called the economic situation, “great — for those of you who are billionaires.”

“For the hundreds of millions of workers in this country,” he Sanders continued. “It’s not so great.”

To illustrate the issue, he pointed out that the top two wealthiest people in the country have more wealth than the least wealthy 130 million people, and the top 1% combined have more wealth than the bottom 92% of American people.

Sanders, 80, said that when he was growing up, CEOs made 20 or 30 times what the employees made. Now, he continued, it is 350 times what the employees make.

“These guys sitting at the top, they’re not worried about workers. They’re not worried about your kids. They’re not worried about your parents. They’re not worried about your community,” Sanders continued.

Referencing the high price of fuel, Sanders accused “Big Oil” and major players in food production/delivery of taking advantage of the situation for profits. He noted the oil companies had a first-quarter profit of $88 billion and gave another $10 billion in dividedness and stock options.

History

The union has held the line in negotiating for months, even as CNH hired strike replacements and the last union contract expired.

“We started these negotiations with CNH in March and it is now June,” Mahdi said. “We have not gotten anywhere.”

The company has made record profits, he continued. In the first quarter, CNH, based in Europe, reported profits of $336 million. A letter to CNH’s CEO earlier this month, signed by Sanders, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and two other senators, said “If CNH can afford to provide you with a $9.2 million signing bonus and nearly $22 million in total compensation for one year of work — nearly 8,000 times the raise you are offering some workers — it can afford to pay all of your workers better wages and better benefits.”

At issue in the strike: wages and benefits, which the union demands to be better.

Neither side has stated explicitly what the last offer from CNH was.

In a statement to The Journal Times last month, CNH said “CNH Industrial and the UAW resumed negotiations. After meeting multiples times on Tuesday (May 17) and Wednesday (May 18), the Company presented the Union with an all-encompassing, comprehensive document, which addressed all open and outstanding issues. Unfortunately, the Union declined to meet or allow the Company to present and explain its position and proposal and indicated that they would not allow their members to see the proposal. The Union then left and discontinued bargaining. While the Union indicated that they were ready to resume the negotiations at the beginning of the week, we were very disappointed in their decision to walk away.

“They (CNH) don’t want to pay 2022 wages,” Mahdi said.

“They always talk about protecting the customer and the shareholder, but what about the people who put this product together?” Mahdi added. “We just want a fair agreement, and I don’t think that’s too much to ask for.”

