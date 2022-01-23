Watch Now: 'Behind The Bucket: A Garrison Story' tells story of 'bad guys' doing good

There’s something about “Star Wars.”

J. Anthony Ramos was 5 when the first movie came out. He saw all the movies. “Star Wars offered a quiet, shy kid — whose older brothers were all into athletics — it was my escape.”

When it snowed in Wisconsin, “we can imagine we’re in Hoth,” the inhospitable ice planet the Rebel Alliance defended in 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The impact of those images has lasted for generations. The kids were enthralled by space battles and alien species and intragalactic smugglers and the evil Empire are grown up now. But those images remain.

Now, some of those grown-up nerds are filling their free hours reliving the battles of their imaginations. And a Racine-based film crew is telling their stories.

The 501st Legion

“Behind the Bucket: A Garrison Story” is a documentary film directed by Racine’s Michael Thomas Determan through his company, Determined Digital. Ramos is a writer on the film. David M. Haight, a Kenoshan and University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate, is credited as an editor, producer and writer on the movie.

The film documents the 501st Legion’s Midwest Garrison.

There are 501st Garrisons all over the planet, including in every state, Mexico and Italy.

Call it costuming, cosplay, playing dress-up, what have you. What the thousands of members of the 501st do is design, create and wear stormtrooper armor together as a community — sometimes just for fun. Other times they suit up for conventions, parties, fundraisers, that sort of thing. What binds them together is their love for “Star Wars.”

Whenever they get together in uniform, it’s called “a troop” or “trooping.”

Tom Rosy, an Illinois member of the 501st Legion’s Midwest Garrison and co-director of “Behind the Bucket,” calls the other members of the 501st “my tribe.”

“They are firefighters, doctors, garbagemen … different races, ages, sexualities,” he said. “And I probably wouldn’t know any of them if it weren’t for this umbrella of Star Wars.”

The Midwest Garrison alone has more than 200 active members, according to its official website.

The best moments Rosy says are those of shock, joy and awe that happen when the troop marches through a convention in formation or down a hallway during a visit to a children’s hospital.

“I’ve never felt any more like a celebrity,” said Rosy, who was born the year the first Star Wars movie appeared on screen. “You get to be the character you’ve seen on screen and love.”

“Enter the world of Star Wars costume building enthusiasts from the 501st Legion’s Midwest Garrison,” states the logline of the film, “and find out who they are and how they positively affect the lives of those they interact with, through their various charitable volunteering events.

The official slogan of the 501st is “Bad Guys Doing Good,” as the stormtroopers are the soldiers serving the “Star Wars” villains, while the majority of events they roll out for are things like fundraisers and Make-A-Wish fulfillments. Rosy’s daughter has special needs. “I’ve spent time in the hospital. I know how that is,” he said of the desire to give back to others in tough spots. Being able to break up the “monotony” of passing time in the hospital by bringing an incursion of stormtroopers for sick kids and their parents, it makes the time and money spent worth it.

One of the prerequisites to join the 501st is its members must put together their own armor. This is oftentimes a group activity, where experienced soldiers will train new recruits during what are known as “build parties” and “armor parties.

The suits are “screen-accurate.” That is, if you wore them on set for filming of “The Book of Boba Fett,” the latest “Star Wars” series on Disney+, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between the ones Disney made or the one Rosy put together in his brother-in-law’s garage.

The Star Wars fandom has benefited from a resurgence of late, largely thanks to the investments of the Walt Disney Co., which has been involved in the production of at least five movies and seven TV shows (with more on the way) since buying Lucasfilm (the production company Lucas led for 41 years) for $4.05 billion in 2012.

While not explicitly “cosplay,” what the 501st does ties into the growing community of cosplayers: those who participate in the social activity of dressing up in elaborate (and often expensive) costumes based on fictional characters.

The global cosplay market is expected to reach $23 billion within a decade, according to Allied Market Research. In 2020, the market was estimated to be only around $4.62 billion.

Conventions, like Comic-Con and PAX, are hubs for this sort of thing. By chance, Determan met Rosy at a convention in 2018, C2E2, the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, a convention where cosplayers can win monetary awards in contests — although the cash would typically only offset some of the costs of making the intricate costumes.

“At first I thought you guys were a bunch of nerds getting dressed up for a convention,” Determan laughed during a group Zoom interview earlier this month.

Within a couple weeks, the idea for the documentary had formed and Determan was at a troop, recording all the footage he could. He endeavored to tell as many of the stories of the stormtroopers underneath the masks as he could.

Haight and Ramos would parse out the feature-length narrative later, editing Determan’s footage into an 82-minute movie.

The first screening came at the last C2E2 in December 2021.

When asked how audiences reacted, Rosy replied: “Tears,” after bragging that “I made Darth Maul cry,” a reference to a notorious “Star Wars” villain.

“And elation,” Determan added.

“They laughed and cried,” Rosy concluded.

Another screening is expected to be held locally this spring, although the date(s) and location have not been determined yet.

Follow “Behind the Bucket” on Facebook (facebook.com/behindthebucketdoc) to stay up to date.

The filmmakers are also hoping to have the movie shown at more film festivals and are trying to connect with distributors that can get the film out to wider audiences.

Bucketheads of the 501st • “Buckethead” is a fictional slur that characters within Star Wars may use to insult Stormtroopers. • The 501st Legion takes its name from Darth Vader’s personal legion of stormtroopers in the Star Wars canon. They became known as "Vader's Fist." To learn more about the 501st Legion internationally, and its Midwest Garrison, visit 501st.com, and perhaps get involved with its more than 14,000 active members.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.