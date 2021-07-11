There’s no class for homeowners on what potential damage to look out for and how to keep up with repairs for a house. When you’re stuck on a problem, Chris Tarwid, owner of Chris Tarwid Contracting, can take one look and know what to do.

Chris Tarwid Contracting is a family-owned Racine-based contracting company specializing in basement waterproofing, foundational structural repairs and more.

Basement repair is an intimidating process and should be handled by a trusted professional. Chris Tarwid is a Racine native and has repaired many basements in the county with the guidance of his grandfather, Richard Tarwid, and his uncle, Rich Tarwid. Chris’ goal is continuing on his grandfather and uncle’s legacy.

If you’re looking to pass inspections with flying colors and sell your home in no time, Chris Tarwid Contracting knows one sure way to expedite the process: reinforcing your basement walls.

When walls bow, they visibly look as if they are bending or leaning. Bowed walls are caused by the weight of the soil around the perimeter of your house. Over time, the soil around your house is infiltrated with moisture and gets too heavy and damp, exerting pressure on your basement walls. Reinforcing walls will help prevent further damage.

“Back in the day when they were building houses, they didn’t realize the grade level of the dirt caused bowed walls, but it does,” Chris said. “Filling block walls with concrete and half-inch rebar is reinforcing bowed walls.”

Contractors can use posts or columns to reinforce the walls, but Chris said that method isn’t always the most appealing — and it can eat up space in your basement. Chris Tarwid Contracting opts to use rebar (reinforcing bars) instead.

Chris Tarwid Contracting will visit your house for a consultation and let you know whether all of your walls, or just a portion of your walls, need to be reinforced. Jobs can be done anywhere from 3-4 days, or even one day, depending on what needs to be done.

Chris Tarwid Contracting also offers the installation of an egress window in your basement, which allows for the safe exit of residents in a home in case of a fire or other emergency.

Excellent customer service

Chris Tarwid Contracting prides itself on providing excellent customer service to its clients. Reviews on their website rave about the crew arriving on time and working hard every day.

Client Rick D. wrote: “Very happy with the work that Chris and his crew did for me in my home. They were fast, professional, and the quality of the work they did was outstanding. His quote was also less than the four other companies I contacted. I highly recommend Chris and his crew.”

Chris is involved in all of the jobs Chris Tarwid Contracting takes on. He supervises his crew, works with them and is even open to explaining the process of any repairs he does to his clients.

“You’ll see Chris on the job,” said employee Ben Marcada. “He’s really good to get along with, straightforward. He’s also really reasonable in price, he’ll work with you.”

Chris Tarwid Contracting is also planning to compete as Best Contracting int the Journal Times’ Best of Racine County 2021.

For more information or inquiries, visit www.christarwidcontracting.com or call/text 262-206-7993.

