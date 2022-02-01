Watch Now: Aurora Medical Center now open in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — On pace with the schedule announced for its construction before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the new Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant is now open.

"After three years of planning and construction, and working closely with our community, we are pleased to open our doors to patients at this beautiful new medical center," Lisa Just, president of Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant and the south Wisconsin patient service area, said in a statement. "Aurora Mount Pleasant brings expert, quality care closer to home, and fills a vital need in the rapidly growing Racine/Kenosha counties and across south Wisconsin and northern Illinois."

The facility, located at 13250 Washington Ave. just east of Interstate 94, officially opened on Monday. According to a release, the 198,000-square-foot hospital includes a medical office building and hospital with an emergency department, intensive care unit and operating rooms. It joins Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., Racine and Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, 252 McHenry St., Burlington.

It is comprised of 60 patient beds, 12 ICU beds, five operating rooms and an emergency department. It houses 24 providers in specialties such as orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, sports medicine and rehab services.

The Journal Times was given an exclusive walkthrough of the facility Tuesday morning.

Focuses

There are three main focuses for the new hospital, Just said: providing patients with advanced technology, operating the facility with sustainability in mind and continuing to provide "personal, compassionate care" to its patients.

The advanced technology available includes a self-rooming process, which allows patients to bypass the waiting room after checking in at a clinic. They are assigned to a private exam room and can wait there until their doctor is ready to see them, decreasing exposure exposure to illness and increasing privacy.

The self-rooming technology "helps us provide the best service to our patients," with efficiency, said Kim Meyer, senior director administrator.

There also are digital screens, or "whiteboards," in each room, which allow for both the patient and the health care professional to keep details on the patient's stay as up to date as possible. The team of health care professionals, too, benefit from everything being digitized so they can communicate with each other easier.

The new facility also is applying for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification, which will rate its building and operations for its performance in sustainability and environmentally-friendly practices. Just said she hopes to earn a Silver Badge, a rank above regular certification.

In the facility's Simulation Lab, staff go through patient-care simulations to evaluate their people skills.

"Patients come in, and they're vulnerable, and they're scared. How do we make sure that all of our team members — not just the care providers, but our concierge and our health and our environmental services, our housekeeping team — truly understand the relationship that they can build with our patients?" Just said.

Filling a need

The hospital employs 550 and is still hiring, according to Advocate Aurora.

Fran Kriva, a registered nurse in the emergency services department, said during her time as a resident of Sturtevant, she has seen a big need for a new hospital in the area.

"It's a huge community of people, and we've been in desperate need of another hospital. Providers are few and far between and they're swamped and takes months to get in," Kriva said.

As a nurse for 12 years, she said she is glad that the new facility will be implementing smoother protocols than what she's previously experienced.

"What drew me really was the fact that there's going to be beneficial high tech for patients, and it's really just going to make patient care a lot easier, and keep them informed, which helps them live," Kriva said.

There also is a pharmacy, a physical therapy facility, a cafe and dining area on-site, providing patients and visitors with the convenience of most services needed in one stop.

