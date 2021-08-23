RACINE — Rebecca “Becky” Rannow’s loved ones filled the corner of the street near her home on the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue for a vigil on Sunday.

It was clear to Tony Rannow, Becky’s biological brother, that his older sister’s impact and reach spread farther than that street corner; he said he saw faces there he’d never seen before.

There were old friends, longtime friends, friends she’d only met once and friends she’d never met before but who were there to support her family. A number of them donned face masks and hats printed with “#Justice4Becky.”

Becky, 41, was found dead on Aug. 13 in her home, having suffered multiple gunshots. She was once the director at TMI Inc. Daycare, formerly located on 3921 Olive St. Later, she worked as a bartender at various bars, amassing connections from many who considered her like a sister to them.

“I just want to thank everybody for the outpouring that they have for my sister, for everything that they’ve said, everything that they’ve done,” Tony said. “Everybody’s coming together right now, and all we want right now is justice.”

What was it like for Ashley Rannow, Tony’s wife, to see over 50 people unite for her sister-in-law? “It’s not surprising,” she said.

Ashley continued, “She was just like my mother-in-law. They loved everybody and everything and just saw the good in everyone, no matter how bad of a life that they had or came from.”

A few words

The vigil was led by Racine Interfaith Coalition, a collective of different faiths which always gathers in support of the community every time there is a violent death in the City of Racine.

Rev. Yeprem Kelegian of the Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St., led a prayer for Becky. “She worked at a daycare, taking care of kids — that’s a big heart. Then she was a bartender — that takes a bigger heart.”

Kelegian also invited Becky’s loved ones to share words that described her or reminded them of her.

“Bubbly.” “Smiley.” “Happy.”

Then, “she was a pain in the ass,” said Amanda Putzer, one of Becky’s close friends, jokingly. “I love her with all my heart and soul … but she was always right, it didn’t matter what the argument was.”

“But that’s another reason why we loved her,” someone in the crowd chimed in.

Naomi Davis, who was Becky’s roommate for over a decade and one of her close friends, shared how the two bonded over music and singing, specifically over Becky’s favorite musician, Kelly Clarkson.

“I tried to teach her how to sing, it didn’t work,” Davis said jokingly, rousing laughter from the crowd. “We tried to sing Kelly Clarkson, I tried to teach her how to sing ‘Behind These Hazel Eyes.’ It was a work in progress. Every night, we needed something from the store, we’d get in the car and wail Kelly Clarkson every night.”

Putzer shared with a reporter one of her fondest memories of Becky was during one Thanksgiving holiday.

“A really good friend of mine had overdosed, my kids left out of town for Thanksgiving to go with their grandparents, and I just didn’t want to be alone. I was in my feelings,” Putzer said. “(Becky) invited me to her home for Thanksgiving dinner, and we cooked Thanksgiving dinner together and she made sure I didn’t have to be alone.”

Connect with the investigators Crime Stoppers of Racine is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the death of Becky Rannow. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 262-636-9330. Investigator Rasmussen of the RPD can be reached at at 262-635-7774, and Investigator Nuttall at 262-770-0339. Those who wish to remain anonymous may use the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

How to help

Ashley said she hopes Becky’s loved ones, including herself, get justice for Becky’s death. “That somebody is found and is prosecuted for this whole thing. She deserves it. She doesn’t deserve to be another statistic of it not being discovered and found until years later. I’d rather it be found now.”

A celebration of life event will be held for Becky at 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Avenue. There is a GoFundMe fundraiser (gofund.me/ef417940) set up to support Becky’s loved ones; it had raised about $5,000 of its $15,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

Putzer’s loved ones are also hosting a taco plate fundraiser on Tuesday; for more information, visit bit.ly/3kbc54o.

