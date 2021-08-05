Watch Now: Armenian Fest returns with food, music, dancing and togetherness

She said they made 120 pans of cheese boreg and sold out in 90 minutes.

Journey

Father Avedis Kalayjian described the journey Armenians took to get from their homeland to the church on Erie Street almost 100 years later.

He explained refugees from the Armenian genocide settled first in the Eastern U.S., then journeyed to Racine and in other parts of Lake Michigan because the manufacturing here was good at the time, so there was employment.

They formed tightknit communities and ultimately built a church on State Street.

“It came about through the hard work and savings — probably penny by penny, probably at that time, nickel by nickel of immigrants from historic Armenia, what we call historic Armenia, which is modern day Turkey,” Kalayjian said.

“So there was a real presence (of Armenians) there on State Street at the time, in the 20s,30s, and 40s,” he said.

Kalayjian added, “As Racine changed, the Armenian community has stuck around, but has also changed.”

The parish built the new church in 1972.