Watch Now: Armenian Fest returns with food, music, dancing and togetherness

RACINE — The Armenian Fest came back with a roar last weekend after having no celebration in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.
There was traditional music, dancing, and of course the delicacies that traveled with families from Armenia to Racine.
The festival is traditionally held on the first Sunday in August. This year it was held at St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St.
Preparation
Andrea Azarian said the church really came together to pull off the celebration.
Even MaryAnn Injasoulian, at 90 years old, helped out by getting vegetables washed.
“It’s been a month of baking,” Azarian said. “Saturday mornings, Thursday nights, whenever we could get people together. People really just put their hearts into this food and into this church and it always comes out amazingly well."
Pointing to the crowds of people attending the fest, she addedL “We ended up with this today, and it was way more than we could have expected.”
The menu featured traditional Armenian dishes such as kebob (chicken, pork, and luleh), yalanchi (stuffed grape leaves), pilaf, and deserts such as walnut khadayif and shekerlama.
However, the crowd favorite was the cheese boreg, Azarian said.
She said they made 120 pans of cheese boreg and sold out in 90 minutes.
Journey
Father Avedis Kalayjian described the journey Armenians took to get from their homeland to the church on Erie Street almost 100 years later.
He explained refugees from the Armenian genocide settled first in the Eastern U.S., then journeyed to Racine and in other parts of Lake Michigan because the manufacturing here was good at the time, so there was employment.
They formed tightknit communities and ultimately built a church on State Street.
“It came about through the hard work and savings — probably penny by penny, probably at that time, nickel by nickel of immigrants from historic Armenia, what we call historic Armenia, which is modern day Turkey,” Kalayjian said.
“So there was a real presence (of Armenians) there on State Street at the time, in the 20s,30s, and 40s,” he said.
Kalayjian added, “As Racine changed, the Armenian community has stuck around, but has also changed.”
The parish built the new church in 1972.
“Here we are, almost a hundred years later, still close to the church, still worshipping in our ancient tradition, a new-old style of worship for a new generation,” he concluded.
History
More than 100 years ago, the government and troops of the Ottoman Empire began the large-scale massacre of Christian Armenians. From 1914-1923, approximately 1 million Armenians were killed through mass executions and forced marches through the Syrian Desert.
About 80,000 Armenians fled the genocide to the U.S.
There were Armenians in Racine before the influx of immigrants and their numbers grew substantially afterward.
Initially, the Armenians in Racine were men who came for the jobs in manufacturing.
Eventually, they brought their wives, children, or married survivors of the genocide. Some had brides brought to the U.S. for them by friends and relatives.
Thus, the Armenian community became rooted in Racine but has continued to pass down their traditions to the next generation.