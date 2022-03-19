Watch Now: An itsy bitsy solar-powered, phone-charging Little Free Library installed on Marquette Street

RACINE — In this digital age, most have dealt with this problem: Your phone dies and you don’t have a phone charger. You ask around and no one else nearby has a phone charger. You can’t make that important phone call.

This happened recently to Saeveon Mosby, a crew member of the nonprofit Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, when he needed a ride home and was hoping to call his mother. He ended up having to walk.

The Great Lakes CCC has created a way for anyone to just about always have a solution, even if there are storms, power outages or if homelessness is a factor. The group installed a solar-powered charging station for cellular devices atop a Little Free Library. The station is open to the community and free to use. More are coming.

An official unveiling ceremony for the station was held Friday morning at the GLCCC’s headquarters, 1437 Marquette St., Racine.

“This really changes the situation you’re in if you have a cell phone,” Mosby said.

Mosby and GLCCC Supervisor and Crew Lead Keyonte Edwards dug the hole the Little Free Library was placed into. Now, "it's cool to see it finally works.”

“I look at this, kind of tiny, but mighty,” GLCCC President Chris Litzau said. “It is the future … Don’t be fooled by its size.”

The creation process

This project has lasted two years and began with focus groups. Litzau said the idea came about as a way to get ahead of climate change and stay on top of unpredictable weather swings.

With input from formerly homeless military veterans and young adults in housing transition in Racine and Milwaukee, the prototype was designed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the UWM Design and Innovation Makerspace Lab with assistance from the Wisconsin Office of Energy Innovation, Wisconsin Electric Machines and Power Electronics Consortium, SMP and the Little Free Library organization.

Several of the units will be produced by the GLCCC and are to be planted in neighborhoods in Racine and Milwaukee where a natural disaster or community crisis may negatively impact the economically disadvantaged. During times of electrical outage and limited access to recharge cell phones or other mobile devices, the community charging station provides free power using clean energy generated by a solar photovoltaic module.

The engineering team partnered with the Little Free Library organization to leverage the design of the book-sharing box and retrofit it with the solar PV module that powers a battery pack.

Users may connect their device to one of several power cords hanging outside the box. The cords are outfitted with Android- and iPhone-friendly connectors.

This setup allows community members to charge their phone, read and hang out, Litzau said. The station can charge up to 60 phones in a 24-hour period.

There are more than 125,000 Little Free Library units located throughout the country, and stewards may opt to add a solar PV to the existing structure.

The GLCCC and the engineering team plan to monitor the performance of the prototype unit and make adjustments to the design prior to fabricating the next 20 units for installation in Milwaukee and Racine by this summer.

Savannah Ahnen, a 2020 Case High School graduate, is a UWM sophomore studying electrical engineering and computer science. She said there’s a need for homeless people to be able to connect and recharge at the unit, and it could be located in places where many homeless gather.

“Racine has high populations of people experiencing homelessness or power outages,” Ahnen said. “This allows people to make calls or check on their family. The best part is that it’s a continually important design.”

Ahnen said the two-year project has been an amazing process to be a part of: “I helped create something that people can benefit from and apply my education in a way that is important to me.”

Edwards said it was very satisfying seeing the progress from tossing around ideas in the beginning stages to seeing the charging station become something “living and breathing.”

“It’s refreshing to see,” Edwards said. “I’m thankful to the college to allow us to be a part of the process of building.”

