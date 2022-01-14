Watch Now: Amid high demand, new assisted living facility set to open in Mount Pleasant in spring

MOUNT PLEASANT — Though much of the area is laden in snow, Ben Logan imagines the new assisted living facility for which he is executive director to be lush with greenery and flowers.

Hence, the facility’s name: The Gardens of Mount Pleasant.

The facility at 6101 16th St., near the roundabout at Emmertsten Road, is set to open in March. It is a renovated facility; it was formerly occupied by The Atrium at Becker-Shoop, also a care facility before it closed its doors in 2017.

Gardens will be opening under parent company Open Arms Assisted Living, which operates 20 smaller “home-like” facilities with four residents in each location across the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant area.

On the other hand, Gardens will be one large facility collectively housing up to 80 residents of all ages needing assisted living care. Amenities at the new facility include several recreation rooms and lounges, dining areas and a community kitchen — alongside spacious bedrooms and proposed outside areas.

“It’s a big jump for us,” said Logan.

The vision for the new facility is for it to be quaint and calm, with a focus on open space and a garden environment.

Meeting high demands

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 27 million people in the U.S. are using paid long-term care services, the majority of whom are elderly. That’s up from 13 million in 2000.

In the 1960s, more than 9,000 nursing homes were built with federal dollars. As decades have passed, these federally constructed nursing homes have lost funding; medical reimbursement rates have dropped and maintaining older buildings has gotten costly.

However, the number of people needing long-term care is continuing to grow. The baby boom generation has reached retirement age, and people are living longer. By 2030, an estimated 20% of the US population will be over 65, and the number of 85-year-olds and 100-year-olds is expected to double or even triple.

Staff shortages in care facilities was a problem even before the pandemic, due to low pay; in 2020 wages were raised in 27 states, including Wisconsin, for direct care staff to alleviate some of that pressure.

Building more assisted living facilities and supporting more alternative care options (such as in-home care) would be the obvious remedy to these issues; but the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in those plans.

“The main reason (we are opening) is because there’s so many places that are having such a hard time,” Logan said.

The parent company has absorbed many residents from other facilities that have had to close during the pandemic because “they don’t have staffing, they just ran out of funds, they don’t have the means to take care of some of these residents … So there’s been a lot of emergency placements.”

He continued, “Here, we’re just helping the community. Not only Racine, but you know, Milwaukee County, Kenosha County … (They’re all) really struggling in terms of in terms of keeping their doors open.”

Shortage of workers

According to Healthline, long-term care facilities have reported there are at least 220,000 fewer filled positions at their establishments than before the start of the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has wreaked havoc,” Logan said.

Extra care has to be taken to ensure workers aren’t coming into the facility with any symptoms of COVID-19. “It is huge that no one gets COVID before they hit the door,” he said. “Because once someone gets COVID, the whole facility can die.”

So Gardens is offering on-site rapid COVID tests for residents and requiring temperature screening and masks to be worn by any visitors.

As far as increasing pay for workers, Logan said it’s a challenge; as cost of maintaining facilities go up and the need for more workers increases, they are not necessarily increasing the average monthly cost of living for residents.

On top of that, Logan said workers are seeking higher pay to compete with other industries.

For more information on Gardens of Mount Pleasant, visit gardensofmountpleasant.com.

