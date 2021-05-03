Watch Now: Alumni take one last tour of the old Burlington High School

Janine Oldenburg, class of 1968, and her brother John Oldenburg, class of 1970, said the same, noting one of the things they remember was how great their teachers were.

There were lots of groups walking around who met in school and stayed friends in the decades after graduation.

Touring in a group and laughing about old times were Kay Weithaus, class of 1961, Barb Himtz, class of 1962, Sandy Johnson, class of 1961, and Kay Dudley, class of 1962.

The women had been friends since kindergarten.

Kay Dudley illustrated the difference in the times by pointing out when they were in school, they could not have come to school in pants, as they did on Saturday.

The girls were required to wear skirts or dresses to school — even during a Wisconsin winter, she said. So they would wear pants under their skirts and take the pants off once they got inside.

Further, at that time they could not participate in sports except in gym class or in clubs. Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funds, but it did not become law until 1972.

Some on the tour reminded us school was where they were when history was made.