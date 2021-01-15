WATCH NOW: Al Sharpton tells Racine audience the days now are brighter than they were decades ago

He called for participants to remember the resiliency and strength shown by Black Americans throughout their history.

Sharpton compared and contrasted three periods of history: the period when Black men and women were chained together and shipped to the Americas, the period when Black Americans were in the throes of fighting for civil rights throughout the 20th century and the current period.

He reminded listeners how horrific the trans-Atlantic slave voyage was. That people were not only chained together but chained down — for the entire voyage, lying in their own waste.

Sharpton spoke of the era of civil rights when Black Americans drove to participate in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Aug. 28, 1963, while being subject to Jim Crow and random violence. They had to travel with food and sleep in their cars because they could not stop in the South for a bite to eat or a night’s rest in a hotel, Sharpton reminded listeners.

“When I think about the sacrifices and the stress he (King) lived under every day of his life,” Sharpton said, “it would be a lot of nerve to say we can’t face what we face today when he faced so much more.”