RACINE — Two youths died Saturday after drowning near at or North Beach Saturday. In both tragedies, the emergencies began shortly after the North Beach lifeguards’ shifts ended at 6 p.m.

Another child, a 14-year-old from Milwaukee, was reportedly fighting for her life on Tuesday after being pulled from the water Monday near the end of the lifeguards’ shifts.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Tuesday called for the City of Racine to provide more resources to address water safety at its beaches in light of three youth drowning and near-drowning incidents in three days.

“Today I wanted to call upon city leadership to examine the lifeguard situation that we have down there,” Schmaling said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said Tuesday that the city is looking into the possibility of extending lifeguard hours and the possibility of employing more lifeguards following the deaths.

“I’m thrilled that we have the lifeguards that we have down there,” Mason said. “We’re looking at if we can add more hours or add additional lifeguards. It is one of the few beaches left in the State of Wisconsin that has lifeguards on duty.

“But even with those lifeguards there, we need everybody to follow the rules, and to stay in the areas that have lifeguards for the best safety. When there are warnings for people to leave, and if there’s a high water action (then the city) recommends that people don’t go into the water. We really encourage people to heed that advice.

“Now, there’s certainly an evaluation that we’re doing internally about, ‘Is there more that we can do on water around education, or science or whatever it might be?’ But again, first and foremost, our hearts go out to those families that have lost those loved ones in Lake Michigan.”

Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox, in a Tuesday afternoon statement, said: “The city is currently reviewing beach and water safety programming. In addition, we look forward to discussing issues including pier safety, Water Patrol activities and lifeguard programming at county beaches with county representatives.”

Calls for change

Quote "We're done watching this occur. "If the county has to put out resources, we're gonna find the resources and we'll man that if we have to ... You can't put a dollar amount on a human life." Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave

Schmaling noted the lifeguards are currently only scheduled to watch over North Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The two drownings on Saturday — 17-year-old Yaadwinder Singh of Franklin and 10-year-old Eisha “Naomi” Figuereo Colon of Racine — occurred shortly after lifeguards left their shifts.

Another possible drowning victim, a 14-year-old girl from Milwaukee, was pulled from the water Monday evening. That girl, as of Tuesday morning, remained in critical condition at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa, Schmaling said Tuesday morning.

“I would propose that we have extended hours. I would propose that we have more lifeguards. I would propose that we have additional signage warnings ... you’re talking about riptides, rip currents, undertows, and things of this nature near piers and rock structures. These are dangerous zones,” Schmaling said.

Schmaling continued: “Any time we have children that die in our community, it really rocks the emotions of all of us, especially when there’s senseless deaths that could have been prevented.”

Capt. Bradley Friend, who leads the county’s Dive Team, noted a specific area of Lake Michigan near North Beach, where the concrete causeway forms part of the harbor, as being particularly dangerous.

“This is a very natural area for those currents to exist, and it’s not a place that the public should be swimming,” Friend said. “The conditions that we’ve experienced the last few days have been extremely wavy along this causeway. ... it’s very hard to navigate in those areas.

“I would urge the public to stay away from the causeway, really anywhere you have large structures like piers. Stay away from those because there is a higher potential for riptides,” Friend said. He added there is currently a sign at the area warning that the area is not protected.

Schmaling said the sheriff’s boat patrol is out on full force during the summer hours and “in all three of these events, they were there within minutes and doing what they could.”

Learn more June 26 The Racine County Sheriff's Office announced its dive team will host a water safety education event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, June 26, at North Beach. The event will address questions like, "Where is the water safest to swim?" and "When is the water acceptable to enter?" "We encourage the public to stop by, interact with our dive team and professionals so that they can learn how to keep your family safe," said Capt. Bradley Friend.

‘You can’t put a dollar amount on a human life’

Schmaling said a lot of time can be spent on brainstorming ideas to improve water safety, but it also requires spending money.

“We spend a lot of money on tourism in this county, getting people to enjoy the lake and the beach,” he said. “I think we need to start looking at the dollars we spend right there on the beach as well to keep people safe.”

“These things, when you get short-cut and short-changed, you can see the results: The three children, two of which have passed away, and one fighting for their life,” Schmaling continued.

“We’re done watching this occur,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “If the county has to put out resources, we’re gonna find the resources and we’ll man that if we have to ... you can’t put a dollar amount on a human life.”

Suggestions

Delagrave suggested families with young children, or with family members who are not strong swimmers, should visit the county’s waterparks, including the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park. Friend suggested attending the Racine Family YMCA, where families can take swimming lessons.

“I think water safety in our county is critical, not only for the beachfront, but we have multiple lakes in the county. And we have a lot of kids in our county,” District Attorney Patricia J. Hanson, a former lifeguard in Racine County, said. “Yes, we have a beautiful asset in our lakefront, but we have to use it safely and make sure that everyone goes home safe.”

“Summertime at the shoreline can be enjoyable, but individuals need to be cautious and safe. Lake Michigan can have strong, irregular and unpredictable currents that can easily place swimmers in challenging and life-threating situations,” Bowersox warned.

Tom Molbeck, city director of parks, recreation and cultural services, added: “Beach visitors are encouraged to be aware of and follow the beach safety signage, observe water and weather conditions, swim only in lifeguarded areas during lifeguarded times, and wear an approved United States Coast Guard Life Jacket.”

The city is encouraging visitors and residents to check local weather for any beach hazards or strong weather patterns.

“Unsafe conditions typically occur preceding, during and following strong storms. Individuals are encouraged to stay close to shore or remain at the water’s edge during these times,” a City of Racine news release said. “If choosing to wade out into a water depth above the knees, individuals are STRONGLY encouraged to wear a life vest; especially if waves are observed.”

The city also pointed to its own water safety website, Water Safety in Racine County, bit.ly/3gVqXSX.

Proceeding with caution

Allison Ebeling of Franklin was at North Beach late Tuesday morning with her 7-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. She said she visits North Beach with her family at least once a week and has rules her children must follow when they’re in or near the water.

“Right now, they have not had any swimming lessons,” Ebeling said. “So my rule is, they can’t go in the water past their belly button. I always make sure I’m with the younger one.”

Ebeling said her family only has a small backyard pool, and the conditions are completely different when she’s out at the beach. “There’s the lack of currents, less people around,” she said of the difference between her pool and the lake.

Upon hearing of the recent drowning incidents, Ebeling said she felt more wary of being at the beach but added “I’ve always been extra cautious here to begin with.”

Jose Felix, who recently took over the Beachside Oasis and whose employees were witnesses to Singh’s incident, said, “It’s just a devastating situation.”

He said it might be a good idea to train oasis employees on handling emergency situations since they were among the unofficial first responders on Saturday.

“We just want to give prayers to the family,” Felix said.

Rachel Kubik contributed to this report.

