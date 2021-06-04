RACINE — When Omunique Monroe recently bumped into her best friend from third grade, she broke down into tears.

That friend was the one she first she “learned how to do hair on.” Seeing that friend brought Monroe back to childhood sleepovers where each of her friends would ask her to do her hair. “They’d be like, ‘Omunique, could you please do me a braid?’ I didn’t know I was good at it, but they knew.”

Two full decades have passed since then, but that practice as a young girl is what set Monroe on the path to being the business owner she now is.

Now, Monroe, 29, owns The Unique Experience, a beauty salon at 212 Sixth St., which opened earlier this spring. Monroe specializes in hair braiding, wig and weave installations, and wig customizations.

Being true to yourself

Monroe didn’t know she’d become a success story.

Growing up, Monroe said she was a product of a negative social environment. She was always angry, got into fights and was often in trouble at school — even if she was kind and gentle with her family at home.

“They were evil. They were mean, they were physical,” Monroe said of the kids she grew up with. “I had to have a hard shell, to become them, to survive.”

When she changed her environment and earned new friends, she saw better. “I asked God, ‘Can I have that?’ He said, ‘You gotta want it.’ And I wanted it for myself.”

Monroe hopes to instill the same confidence and ambition in young kids of color in the community and be a good role model for her 9-year-old son, Tyree. One of her goals is to be a motivational speaker, share her stories and let others know “you shouldn’t let your past define you,” she said.

“I was one of those girls growing up ... I was told I didn’t have, didn’t create, didn’t have an imagination,” Monroe said. “I was one of those girls who thought this was going to be my life, until I seen otherwise.”

As the first business owner in her family, Monroe is teaching herself how to do it. “It’s been an intense journey,” she said. “But working for somebody else ... That’s their empire you’re going for every day, when you can build your own.”

Wanting more

Before fully venturing into cosmetology, Monroe was a caregiver then a certified nursing assistant. Initially, she gave care to family members before realizing she wanted to pursue becoming a CNA.

“I loved it. I love helping people in any way, shape, form or fashion,” Monroe said.

After being a CNA for about a year, Monroe realized it wasn’t the life she wanted; she found herself too busy with work to care for her young son and to even grieve for a recently lost family member. “It weighed on me a lot,” she said.

“That’s when I started soul-searching,” Monroe said. She tapped into her other skills and what she loved as a child, and eventually had an epiphany: She loved hair. She remembered those sleepovers, and the countless nights she spent trying to do her own hair.

“If I decide to do hair, I can have a lot more financial freedom, more time making my own schedule … And that’s when it became my reality,” Monroe said.

Monroe earned her cosmetology license in August 2020 and acquired her office space shortly after from a close friend, who moved out to expand. “Thank God I was blessed with this opportunity,” she said.

“It’s definitely a sight to see,” said Hallee Martin, a friend of Monroe’s since high school.

“When someone goes from just doing hair at home to owning a business, and they’re downtown in the city,” Martin said. “It’s beautiful to see people succeed and to watch that success story unfold.”

A comfortable space

Monroe suffers from traction alopecia, hair loss caused by repeatedly pulling on hair. It can be developed if you wear your hair too tightly in a ponytail or braids, and it can be reversed if you notice it soon enough — but if you don’t, the hair loss may be permanent.

Monroe’s traction alopecia originated from her doing her own hair when she was little, pulling too tightly on her braids. “I didn’t understand what I was going through. I was just trying to look my best,” she said.

Traction alopecia is especially common among black women, because “we think tight is right when you’re getting your hair done,” Monroe said. “But I noticed, the lighter and easier I braid, the finer my braids look.”

Though Monroe can’t treat traction alopecia, she knows how to style hair to hide it, she said.

One customer was so satisfied with Monroe’s work, she wanted to invite her mother to come in, “who hard time accepting the fact she has thinning edges.”

“I said, ‘Tell her I do, too.’ There’s no judgment here,” Monroe said. “I wanted to make her comfortable, let her know she’s not the only one suffering from that problem.”

