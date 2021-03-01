RACINE — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Wisconsin a year ago, students streamed into Racine Unified schools on Monday morning.

Students made their way off buses and along sidewalks, some excited and some tired, and all of them wearing face masks.

Until Monday, RUSD had been one of only a few school districts remaining in the state not offering at least partially in-person schooling for most of its students.

Back to school, back to work

Parents who walked their children into Gilmore Fine Arts K-8 and SC Johnson Elementary School on Monday said they were happy and relieved to see their children back on campus.

Tim Harms has three sons attending Gilmore Fine Arts in first, third and fifth grades. One of his sons, who has special needs, had already been attending school in person. But like the vast majority of their peers, his other sons have been learning remotely since school buildings closed at the end of the day on March 13, 2020.

“His brothers are extremely happy to get back, too,” Harms said. “They just miss the interaction of it, and it just wasn’t the same online for them as it was in school. I think they were missing a lot of learning.”

Calie Logan, whose son is in 4-year-old kindergarten at SC Johnson Elementary, said she was excited for him to be going in-person because it’s his first introduction to socializing with kids his age. This change will also allow her to return to work.

“It’s less pressure on me for what I have to do at home,” she said.

Not everyone returning yet

While a small group of special-education students have been learning in-person, off and on this school year, most students have been learning remotely via district-provided digital devices. About half of students are expected to continue doing so. As of last week, 53% of Unified students had signed up to return to their school buildings while the rest of students were set to continue learning from home via a livestream of their teacher’s classroom.

Students are returning to schools on a schedule that is staggered by grade level. Pre-K through sixth-grade students, as well as high school freshmen and seniors, returned to schools on Monday. Seventh-grade students and high school juniors are set to return March 8. On March 15, eighth-graders and high school sophomores are due to return.

Racine Educators United, the district’s teachers’ union, last week continued to protest the return of students to buildings before staff had been vaccinated. Particularly at issue for REU was the district’s promise to social distance “to the greatest extent possible.”

Return went ‘extremely smoothly’

District spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said as of mid-afternoon on Monday that the return to classrooms seemed to be going “extremely smoothly.” Most teachers had been instructing remote lessons from their classrooms this year, except for the time period between mid-November and mid-January when the City of Racine ordered school buildings to close in an attempt to cull holiday-fueled spread of COVID-19.

Tapp said there were a few bus delays, as is always the issue on the first day of school, but none were more than 10 minutes late.

Unified administrators were planning a meeting with principals later Monday afternoon to hear feedback on the first day back to buildings, and to give their appreciation to principals and their staff for all the preparation and safety planning work they did prior to students’ return.

“I’ve heard that staff were excited and ready to welcome students with open arms,” Tapp said.

Jason Meekma, whose son is in first grade at SC Johnson, said he was pleased to see him back at school and socializing with people beyond his immediate family.

“I really have confidence in the school,” Meekma said. “I think they did everything they could to make this as safe as possible and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

Meekma, who represents District 14 on the Racine City Council, was one of two aldermen who voted against a nonbinding resolution last month that called on Racine Unified to continue remote learning until all of its staff who wanted to be vaccinated had received their shots.

Unified educators are set to begin receiving their initial vaccine doses on Wednesday. Educators, who are part of the state’s group 1B, became eligible to receive the vaccines Monday.

