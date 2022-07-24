Watch Now: After 20 years, skate/BMX competitions may finally be expanding by Racine's lakefront

RACINE — He's been riding at the Racine Skateboard Park for 20 years. On Saturday, he competed there for the first time.

Racine Police Officer Michael Gordon helped run and co-host Saturday’s Lake F/X Games at Racine’s Skateboard Park.

“I grew up in Racine and have been riding at the Racine Skateboard Park for two decades, so it was awesome to be able to compete, give back to the community and engage with everyone,” Gordon stated. “For a long time I wanted to serve a cause bigger than myself and so far I’m in the middle of a dream come true.”

The event, sponsored by the City of Racine, exceeded Gordon’s expectations.

“Today meant everything to me,” Gordon said. “I think the event was incredible, and I’m so happy that so many people decided to share their day with us. Everyone played a role today and it worked out great. It’s wonderful to see a vision come to reality.”

Gordon personally brought in two canopies as food tents, and his friends Frank and Megan Williams volunteered to cook and serve pulled pork sandwiches, free of cost. Gordon and Frank also purchased and provided free chips and drinks to the attendees and participants.

Additionally, Gordon enlisted the help of his friend and manager of the Division BMX Stunt Team, Casey Ervin, who is sponsored by the bike company Hyper BMX to bring a bike to be raffled off and donated to one of the local kids. Demaree Hunt was the eventual winner and recipient of the brand new BMX-style bike.

Ervin also owns and brought in the huge airbag and ramp later used for the stunt show finale.

“I requested riders from the stunt team I ride for, the Division BMX Stunt Team, but all the riders were booked for other events, so I brought in riders from the contest — which they loved,” Gordon said.

Given how well the event went on Saturday, Gordon already has bigger plans for next summer.

“If I have the same opportunities for next year, the event should be BIG," he said, emphasizing the word big. "I’m thinking about renting the out the Gateway Technical College parking lot, or the field next to the skate park and bringing in both the Division BMX Stunt Team, along with freestyle motocross riders to perform on their own ramp.”

Fellow Racine Police Officer Travis Brady is the officer designated for planning events such as this one, and was also one of the supervising officers in attendance on Saturday.

“BMX is a very inclusive, tight-knit group of people, so to be able to reach out to this group; to be able to filter into their community and let them know that we’re there for them and vise-versa is incredibly impactful,” Brady stated.

“Officer Brady asked me if I had any ideas that I wanted to run with,” Gordon said when asked how the event got put together. “I said yes, and today was the result of his, along with the department’s trust and belief in me.”

“If my department will keep giving me opportunities to bring the community together, I’ll keep trying to deliver,” Gordon added.

After the event, The Journal Times asked Gordon what ultimate impression he hopes to leave on the youth of the City, and how he wants his name to be remembered.

“I grew up in this community and I’ve been extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to serve here and give back. I hope this was the very start of many great things to come,” Gordon replied.

“When people hear ‘Officer Gordon,’ I hope they recognize it as an officer who genuinely cares about the community; as a friendly face, a role model, an inspiration, and also someone that can be called upon in their time of need," Gordon continued. “I want to be able to inspire others to dream a dream, and when that dream is complete, to dream another.

“I also hope one day to be able to speak with either young adults or kids in schools, to bring in other professions and let the people know that they can go as far as they can imagine."