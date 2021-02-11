Watch Now: A new wellness business opens in Downtown Racine

RACINE — Kristina Watanabe sees health in two ways.
She said there’s the industry definition: “Being absent of illness.” And then there’s something that she can control: her personal wellness.
“For myself, I have fibromyalgia,” Watanabe said. “I’m not ‘healthy’ because I’m not absent of illness. But I can definitely control how I manage my stress, relieve stress and manage pain in ways that are not necessarily pharmaceutical.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fibromyalgia causes pain all over the body, sleep problems, fatigue, and both emotional and mental stress. The cause of fibromyalgia is not known, but individuals with it can manage and treat it.
Enter Wings of Fire Consulting, Watanabe’s health and wellness business, that opened last month at 524 Main St., No. 209, in Downtown Racine. She started it as a pop-up, mobile business before opening her own space Downtown.
Wings of Fire offers services such as wellness coaching, acupuncture, massage therapy (like Reiki massage, which Watanabe specializes in) and even classes to facilitate the meditative practice of qi gong. Even classes on CPR, entrepreneurial training, resilience training and essential oils are some that are available at Wings of Fire.
Realizing ‘something’s off’
Watanabe’s personal wellness journey began around 2010, she said. She had been working in finance for about eight years and in general wasn’t feeling her best, she said.
Then, she took up tai chi, a Chinese martial art for defense training, health benefits and meditation.
“It was a fantastic learning experience of just doing something by myself,” Watanabe said. “I started shedding weight, feeling good; it led me to do other things.” She said she started teaching wellness classes at the College of Lake County, a community college in Grayslake, Ill.
Watanabe was on a positive trajectory, she said, but then she started having pain, which professionals told her was just a result of overworking her body.
“It got to the point where it was so impossible to move,” Watanabe said. “I really think that this isn’t right, this doesn’t feel well. Something’s off.”
Then, about two years ago, she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. Her experience made her want to teach others about how to take control and manage their own personal well-being and health.
“Visiting a doctor once or twice a year, getting 15 minutes with them, that’s like a snapshot of your health,” Watanabe said. “But the rest is up to me. Can I jump in and do something myself?”
Carolyn Manske, who works at Monument Realty Company, LLC, in the same building, said she visits Wings of Fire often, even just for some relaxation outside of booking appointments.
“When I come up here, Kristina always reminds me to breathe,” Manske said.
‘A communal space’
Watanabe owns Wings of Fire, but her business model is that she rents out rooms in the space for other wellness professionals to offer their services. There are three single-practitioner rooms and one larger space for classes.
Instead of taking on the task of finding a space of their own and managing the upkeep that comes with it, small business owners can work with owners like Watanabe who make starting up easier.
“I want you to be here and help this (business) grow,” she said.
It’s an option that can be enticing for potential small business owners during the pandemic — when starting up on your own can seem like a daunting feat. Mount Pleasant’s Sola Salon Studios has a similar plan in place, as it rents fully customizable and fully equipped studios to independent salon professionals like hairstylists, estheticians, barbers and massage therapists.
“This communal space takes a lot of pressure off,” Watanabe said, referring to pressure off of individual practitioners. “I’m handing you an environment, all you have to do is come in and do what you do best.”
For more information on Wings of Fire and how to book an appointment or rent a space, visit their website at wingsoffireconsulting.com.