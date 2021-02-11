Watch Now: A new wellness business opens in Downtown Racine

Watanabe was on a positive trajectory, she said, but then she started having pain, which professionals told her was just a result of overworking her body.

“It got to the point where it was so impossible to move,” Watanabe said. “I really think that this isn’t right, this doesn’t feel well. Something’s off.”

Then, about two years ago, she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. Her experience made her want to teach others about how to take control and manage their own personal well-being and health.

“Visiting a doctor once or twice a year, getting 15 minutes with them, that’s like a snapshot of your health,” Watanabe said. “But the rest is up to me. Can I jump in and do something myself?”

Carolyn Manske, who works at Monument Realty Company, LLC, in the same building, said she visits Wings of Fire often, even just for some relaxation outside of booking appointments.

“When I come up here, Kristina always reminds me to breathe,” Manske said.

‘A communal space’