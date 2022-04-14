Watch Now: A good hair day at Julian Thomas Elementary

RACINE — Students at Julian Thomas Elementary School received a breath of fresh spring hair on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Gateway Technical College cosmetology students, with some help from staff, provided free haircuts and styling to students in the music room at the elementary school.

The haircuts were in part possible from Racine Unified School District’s partnership with the United Way of Racine County. This was the first time United Way hosted a free haircut event such as this one, said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County.

School staff noticed some children needed hygiene products and hair care. Haigh additionally heard of bullying at the school stemming from students not having their hair cut.

About 40 to 50 children signed up for the free cuts, which kicked off the United Way’s monthlong supply drive for toiletries.

“Julian Thomas is a diverse school. We want to provide education for different groups,” she said.

Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway, was present at the event and said it was a great way to give Gateway students “that real-world experience.”

“It’s so important you know your client base,” Albrecht said. “This gets our students out in the community and practicing making those connections. These are skillsets that will never go away.”

He added he’s proud of the students and faculty for being service-minded.

“This is something definitely needed,” he said. “We all grow hair.”

