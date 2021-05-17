Watch now: A cereal-ously fun domino display finally gets knocked down at Red Apple Elementary

Trish Howard, a school counselor organizing the project, reported having collected about 200 cereal boxes when The Journal Times spoke with her in April. Howard, alongside teacher Susanne Kelly-Johnson, were proud to say the school had stockpiled more than 2,300 by the deadline.

The day had finally come.

Principal Scott Campbell asked eager students: “How should we knock it down?” The choices were using the school’s resident air cannon, a remote control car or Campbell’s well-known prop of tiny hands.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students cheered in excitement, demanding the use of the tiny hands.

Arranging the domino display also was an opportunity for students to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math concepts.

For instance, STEM Coordinator David Venne used the domino display as a way to teach students about energy. “We had to think about how we were gonna start this and end this,” he said.

Howard and Kelly-Johnson thanked students, staff members and community members who donated to help the cause.

“Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly and Aldi have been amazing community partners,” Howard said. “We couldn’t have done this without working together. We are definitely stronger together.”