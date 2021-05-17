Watch now: A cereal-ously fun domino display finally gets knocked down at Red Apple Elementary

RACINE — “Watch your step.” “Step around the boxes, not over them.” “Look out,” the teachers warned each Red Apple Elementary School student that dared traverse through the hallways on Monday.
One wrong step and the entire cereal box domino display that the school had assembled — which stretched impressively from the second floor hallway all the way down to the main gymnasium — could topple over too early.
In late April, the school sought donations from students, staff and even community members for cereal boxes to create, and eventually push over, a domino display.
Not only was it a fun activity for the school, but it also was a way for the students to give back; each cereal box collected will be donated to local food pantries.
It’s a trend that has gone viral across the country, with schools in states such as Virginia and Michigan taking part.
Trish Howard, a school counselor organizing the project, reported having collected about 200 cereal boxes when The Journal Times spoke with her in April. Howard, alongside teacher Susanne Kelly-Johnson, were proud to say the school had stockpiled more than 2,300 by the deadline.
The day had finally come.
Principal Scott Campbell asked eager students: “How should we knock it down?” The choices were using the school’s resident air cannon, a remote control car or Campbell’s well-known prop of tiny hands.
Students cheered in excitement, demanding the use of the tiny hands.
Arranging the domino display also was an opportunity for students to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math concepts.
For instance, STEM Coordinator David Venne used the domino display as a way to teach students about energy. “We had to think about how we were gonna start this and end this,” he said.
Howard and Kelly-Johnson thanked students, staff members and community members who donated to help the cause.
“Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly and Aldi have been amazing community partners,” Howard said. “We couldn’t have done this without working together. We are definitely stronger together.”
Howard added all Red Apple students got a chance to help set up the huge display. The classes with the highest amount of donations were kindergarten, third and fourth grade.
“As a reward, all of our helpers are allowed to take one cereal box home with them,” Kelly-Johnson said.